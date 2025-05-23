Top MLB Player Prop Bets for Friday, May 23

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

Top MLB Player Prop Bets to Watch for May 23: Expert Picks & Insights

All 30 teams are in action Friday. We could see plenty of scoring across baseball, especially in the Yankees trip to face the Rockies at Coors Field. Let's turn our attention towards the betting side of things and highlight three of the top player props to consider.

Mike Barner's season record: 25-7 (+12.82 units)

Best MLB Player Prop Bets Today

New York Yankees at Colorado Rockies Betting Picks

Cody Bellinger to record an RBI (-110) at FanDuel Sportsbook for 1 Unit

Paul Goldschmidt to record an RBI (-115) at FanDuel Sportsbook for 1 Unit

The Rockies are calling Tanner Gordon up from the minors to start this game. Over eight minor league starts this season, he has a 6.23 ERA and a 1.58 WHIP. He made one start in the majors against the Tigers earlier in May, giving up seven runs (four earned) over 6.1 innings. Across 40.2 career innings in the majors, Gordon has an 8.19 ERA and a 1.70 WHIP. He also has just 30 strikeouts, which is not a recipe for success at hitter-friendly Coors Field.

First, let's attack this matchup against Gordon with a play on Bellinger to record at least one RBI. Bellinger has locked in at the plate lately, hitting 23-for-65 (.354) with a .417 OBP over his last 16 games. During that span, he has five home runs, four doubles and 13 RBI. Let's also go with Goldschmidt to record at least one RBI. When the Yankees face a right-handed starter, Goldschmidt usually hits fourth just behind Aaron Judge and Bellinger. Combine the ability of those two to get on base with Gordon's WHIP problems and Goldschmidt could have plenty of runners on base in front of him. He is in the midst of a resurgent season, as well, batting .337 with a .873 OPS.

Miami Marlins at Los Angeles Angels Betting Picks

Sandy Alcantara over 2.5 earned runs allowed (+105) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 Unit

Alcantara is in the midst of a disastrous season. He has allowed at least three earned runs in each of his last seven starts. In six of those starts, he has allowed at least four earned runs. A big problem is his 1.61 WHIP. He has yielded a 12.0% walk rate and a 48.9% hard-hit rate. His 9.8% barrel rate allowed is on pace to be the highest mark of his career. He's not fooling many hitters, generating just a 17.8% strikeout rate.

The Angels have struck out the second-most times in baseball. But with Alcantara's inability to miss bats, that might not be a problem in this matchup. Even with their struggles to make contact, the Angels rank 16th in baseball in runs scored. Left-handed pitchers have limited them to a .664 OPS this season, but they have a .714 OPS versus righties. This is a favorable spot for Alcantara to give up at least three earned runs again.

MLB Player Prop Picks Recap