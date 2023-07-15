Fantasy Baseball
Weekly Hitter Rankings: A Giant Road Trip

Weekly Hitter Rankings: A Giant Road Trip

Todd Zola 
July 15, 2023

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

The first full post-break week features 95 games, with the Giants leading the way despite (or maybe due to) being on the road all week. San Francisco has series in two good hitting parks with series in Cincinnati and Washington.

The Reds and Cubs are in good shape with seven home games.

A total of 11 squads have seven games, with only the Rockies slated for just five (two at home).

Please pop back Sunday night for the update.

MLB Hitter Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors
  • SB – Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs – Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ615061161148810110398939494
2ATL6063310610492104100112969596
3BAL72534110901469698109114112113
4BOS615339295107103107109959796
5CHC743709899106103104119116117117
6CHW606061019095949785888888
7CIN725701301269799100119117117117
Pitching Matchups

TeamMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZ @Elder R@Soroka R@Morton R@Lively R@Williamson L@Weaver R
ATL Davies RNelson RGallen R@Peralta R@Houser R@Teheran R
BALSheehan RGrove RUrias L@Glasnow R@Eflin R@McClanahan L@Bradley R
BOS@Blackburn R@Medina R@Waldichuk L Senga RScherzer RCarrasco R
CHCGore LCorbin LWilliams RMatz LFlaherty RMikolas RMontgomery L
CHW @Carrasco R@Quintana R@Verlander R@Ryan R@Gray R@Ober R
CINWebb RDeSclafani RStripling RCobb RHenry LGilbert LDavies R
CLE@Keller R@Bolton R@Hill L Walker RWheeler RNola R
COL Brown RBielak R @Garrett L@Luzardo L@Hoeing R
DET@Lyles R@Lynch L@Yarbrough L@Marsh RLugo RWacha RMusgrove R
HOU @Davis R@Gomber L@Harris L@Sears L@Blackburn R@Medina R
KCManning RSkubal LRodriguez LLorenzen R@Schmidt R@Cole R@German R
LAAGerman RSeverino RRodon L Oviedo RBido RKeller R
LAD@Wells R@Irvin L@Kremer R @Heaney L@Perez L@Dunning R
MIA@Mikolas R@Montgomery L@Hudson R Seabold RAnderson RLambert R
MIL @Nola R@Sanchez L@Suarez LStrider RAllard LElder R
MIN@Gilbert R@Woo R@Castillo R@Kirby RCease RToussaint RGiolito R
NYM Giolito RKopech RLynn R@Paxton L@Crawford R@Pivetta R
NYY@Sandoval L@Canning R@Barria R Singer RLyles RLynch L
OAKPivetta RMurphy LBello RFrance RValdez LJavier RBrown R
PHI Miley LRea RBurnes R@Williams R@Bibee R@Gaddis R
PITGaddis RAllen LCivale R @Ohtani R@Detmers L@Anderson L
SD @Manoah R@Berrios R@Bassitt R@Olson R@Manning R@Skubal L
SEAGray ROber RMaeda RLopez RGausman RKikuchi LManoah R
SF@Williamson L@Weaver R@Ashcraft R@Abbott L@Irvin R@Gray R@Gore L
STLHoeing RCabrera RAlcantara R@Stroman R@Steele L@Taillon R@Smyly L
TB@Dunning R@Eovaldi R@Gray RGibson RBradish RWells RIrvin L
TEXMcClanahan LBradley RChirinos R Gonsolin RMiller LSheehan R
TOR Musgrove RDarvish RSnell L@Miller R@Gilbert R@Woo R
WSH@Taillon R@Smyly L@Hendricks R Wood LWebb RDeSclafani R

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Todd Zola
Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
