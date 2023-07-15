Weekly Hitter Rankings: A Giant Road Trip

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

The first full post-break week features 95 games, with the Giants leading the way despite (or maybe due to) being on the road all week. San Francisco has series in two good hitting parks with series in Cincinnati and Washington.

The Reds and Cubs are in good shape with seven home games.

A total of 11 squads have seven games, with only the Rockies slated for just five (two at home).

Please pop back Sunday night for the update.

MLB Hitter Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors

SB – Stolen Base Index

P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index

Runs – Runs scoring index