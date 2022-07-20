Weekly Hitter Rankings: Let the Games Begin

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

The short week is embellished by a pair of twin bills on Thursday and another on Saturday. This gives the Yankees, Astros and Athletics five games for those using the short week. The Twins only have two games, both on the road.

The Astros lead the way with 12 games in the extended week, while Minnesota only plays seven.

Boston and Cincinnati open with a 10-game homestand. Meanwhile, the Guardians and Rangers open the post-break action with 11 away tilts.

Week of July 21 - July 31

MLB Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

HR LHB/HR RHB - Average HR Park Factors

SB - Stolen Base Index

P LHB/P RHB - Opposing pitcher quality index

Runs - Runs scoring index