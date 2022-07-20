RotoWire Partners
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Let the Games Begin

Weekly Hitter Rankings: Let the Games Begin

Written by 
Todd Zola 
July 20, 2022

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

Week of July 21 - July 31

MLB Hitting Rankings

The short week is embellished by a pair of twin bills on Thursday and another on Saturday. This gives the Yankees, Astros and Athletics five games for those using the short week. The Twins only have two games, both on the road.

The Astros lead the way with 12 games in the extended week, while Minnesota only plays seven.

Boston and Cincinnati open with a 10-game homestand. Meanwhile, the Guardians and Rangers open the post-break action with 11 away tilts.

Pitching Matchups

TeamThu 7/21Fri 7/22Sat 7/23Sun 7/24Mon 7/25Tue 7/26Wed 7/27Thu 7/28Fri 7/29Sat 7/30Sun 7/31
ARZ Corbin LGray. RFedde RJunis RRodon LCobb R @Fried L@Wright R@Strider R
ATL Ohtani RSandoval LSyndergaard R@Suarez L@Falter L@Gibson R Bumgarner LKelly RKeuchel L
BAL Montgomery LGerman RCortes Jr. LMcClanahan LPatino RRasmussen RSprings L@Minor L@Mahle R@Castillo R
BOS Gausman RBerrios RManoah RPlesac RMcCarty LQuantrill RMcKenzie RWoodruff RLauer LAshby L
CHC @Gibson R@Wheeler R@Nola RThompson RWilson R @Webb R@Wood L@Junis R@Rodon L
CHW Quantrill RMcKenzie R/Pilkington LBieber R @Gomber L@Senzatela R Kaprielian RBlackburn ROller R
CIN Wainwright RMatz LMikolas RMeyer RLopez RRogers LGarrett LKremer RLyles RWatkins R
CLE @Giolito R@Cueto R/Lynn R@Cease R@Wacha R@Winckowski R@Eovaldi R@Pivetta R@Kluber R@McClanahan L@Patino R
COL @Burnes R@Woodruff R@Lauer L@Ashby LKopech RGiolito RAnderson LKershaw LGonsolin RUrias L
DET@Logue L/Montas R Gray RRyan RManaea LClevinger RGore L@Gausman R@Berrios R@Manoah R@Stripling R
HOUTaillon R/Cole R@Gonzales L@Gilbert R@Ray L@Oller R@Montas R@Irvin LGilbert RRay LFlexen RKirby R
KC Rasmussen RSprings LKluber RSuarez LDetmers LSilseth R@Montgomery L@German R@Cortes Jr. L@Cole R
LAA @Morton R@Fried L@Wright R@Bubic L@Zerpa l@Greinke RHoward RPerez LHearn LGray R
LADRodon LCobb RWebb RWood LEspino RSanchez. RCorbin L@Marquez R@Freeland L@Kuhl R@Gomber L
MIAGray R@Quintana L@Brubaker R@Keller R@Castillo R@Greene R@Lodolo L@Ashcraft RScherzer RCarrasco RBassitt R
MIL Senzatela RMarquez RFreeland LKuhl RArcher RSmeltzer L @Hill L@Wacha R@Winckowski R
MIN  @Pineda R@Brieske R @Small L@Burnes R @Darvish R@Snell L@Musgrove R
NYM Darvish RSnell LMusgrove R Cole RTaillon R @Alcantara R@Meyer R@Lopez R
NYY@Verlander R/Garcia R@Wells R@Bradish R@Kremer R @Peterson L@deGrom RKeller RSinger RBubic LZerpa l
OAKSkubal L/Hill ROtto RHoward RPerez LValdez LGarcia RJavier R @Lynn R@Cueto R@Cease R
PHI Steele LStroman RSmyly LStrider RAnderson RMorton R@Quintana L@Brubaker R@Keller R@Thompson R
PIT Rogers LGarrett LAlcantara R@Thompson R@Sampson R Wheeler RNola RSuarez LFalter L
SD @Scherzer R@Carrasco R@deGrom R@Garcia R@Skubal L@Hill R Gray RBundy RRyan R
SEA Javier RUrquidy ROdorizzi RHearn LGray ROtto R@Verlander R@Urquidy R@Odorizzi R@Valdez L
SF@Urias L@White R@Anderson L@Kershaw L@Keuchel L@Gilbert L@Gallen RSteele LStroman RSmyly LThompson R
STL @Ashcraft R@Minor L@Mahle R @Stripling R@Kikuchi L @Gray. R@Fedde R@Espino R
TB @Greinke R@Keller R@Singer R@Lyles R@Watkins R@Wells R@Bradish RBieber RPlesac RPilkington L
TEX@Lopez R@Irvin L@Kaprielian R@Blackburn R@Flexen R@Kirby R@Gonzales L@Ohtani R@Sandoval L@Syndergaard R@Suarez L
TOR @Eovaldi R@Pivetta R@Hill L Pallante RWainwright RPineda RHutchison RBrieske RGarcia R
WSH @Gallen R@Bumgarner L@Kelly R@Gonsolin R@Urias L@White R Matz LMikolas RPallante R

Week of July 21 - July 24

MLB Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB - Average HR Park Factors
  • SB - Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB - Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs - Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
ARZ31230959511811310710310198100
ATL3123099901201039294969194
BAL3213011312391859687889491
BOS303307993959810091909392
CHC3030312212678989684929292
CHW41340123107619495116969596
CIN31230116118809810294949695
CLE4040412310779104104111999798
COL31203110105121989778929292
DET41322899893104100114979697
HOU52323991051019699141100101101
KC312308480861019386918789
LAA312039990144998980938891
LAD422401121061231069311410397100
MIA41313917890104100121989597
MIL3123011010584113118104101102102
MIN202029210585989966868887
NYM312308996113889879879290
NYY5050511211910991102159100105103
OAK5235085901079210414398104101
PHI3213012212611210610010210198100
PIT321309579909610385919292
SD3030389961331029372928991
SF431041121061139793105969495
SEA30330919994929781889190
STL312031161188410411510797102100
TB3030384808811310489959193
TEX413048486102106101115979596
TOR3120379939910010295919392
WSH3120395959810010789929594

Pitching Matchups

TeamMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZ    Corbin LGray. RFedde R
ATL    Ohtani RSandoval LSyndergaard R
BAL    Montgomery LGerman RCortes Jr. L
BOS    Gausman RBerrios RManoah R
CHC    @Gibson R@Wheeler R@Nola R
CHW    Quantrill RMcKenzie R/Pilkington LBieber R
CIN    Wainwright RMatz LMikolas R
CLE    @Giolito R@Cueto R/Lynn R@Cease R
COL    @Burnes R@Woodruff R@Lauer L
DET   @Logue L/Montas R Gray RRyan R
HOU   Taillon R/Cole R@Gonzales L@Gilbert R@Ray L
KC    Rasmussen RSprings LKluber R
LAA    @Morton R@Fried L@Wright R
LAD   Rodon LCobb RWebb RWood L
MIA   Gray R@Quintana L@Brubaker R@Keller R
MIL    Senzatela RMarquez RFreeland L
MIN     @Pineda R@Brieske R
NYM    Darvish RSnell LMusgrove R
NYY   @Verlander R/Garcia R@Wells R@Bradish R@Kremer R
OAK   Skubal L/Hill ROtto RHoward RPerez L
PHI    Steele LStroman RSmyly L
PIT    Rogers LGarrett LAlcantara R
SD    @Scherzer R@Carrasco R@deGrom R
SEA    Javier RUrquidy ROdorizzi R
SF   @Urias L@White R@Anderson L@Kershaw L
STL    @Ashcraft R@Minor L@Mahle R
TB    @Greinke R@Keller R@Singer R
TEX   @Lopez R@Irvin L@Kaprielian R@Blackburn R
TOR    @Eovaldi R@Pivetta R@Hill L
WSH    @Gallen R@Bumgarner L@Kelly R

