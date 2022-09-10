RotoWire Partners
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Oprah, Ernie. Ernie, Oprah.

Written by 
Todd Zola 
September 10, 2022

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

And you play two, and you play two, and you play two...

Five doubleheaders populate the slate, with the Reds playing a pair of twin bills, yielding the rare nine-game week. The Guardians, Marlins, Pirates, Blue Jays and Rays all have eight contests with Toronto home all week and Pittsburgh on the road for their octet.

Initially, there were only 91 games on the docket, so the Orioles, Red Sox, Rockies, Brewers, Yankees, Mariners and Nationals all have only five games on the ledge. The big disparity means playing the matchups is even more important this week.

The Rangers play seven, with five scheduled to be with a southpaw starter. The Diamondbacks and Astros draw four lefties. This is especially relevant for Arizona as their lefty-heavy outfield has been crushing righties, but is vulnerable to same-side pitching.

Flipping the platoon, the Reds and Mets face seven righthanders.

Please pop back Sunday night for the final rankings.

Week of September 12 - 18

MLB Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB - Average HR Park Factors
  • SB - Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB - Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs - Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ7437095951199599104101102102
2ATL6333379829510310094979697
3BAL5

Pitching Matchups

TeamMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZAnderson LKershaw LMay RSnell LMusgrove RManaea LDarvish R
ATL@Cobb R@Junis R@Rodon L Suarez LNola RFalter L
BAL @Espino R@Abbott R @Berrios R@Manoah R@Kikuchi L
BOS Cole RCortes Jr. L Heasley RSinger RBubic L
CHC@deGrom R@Bassitt R@Peterson L Marquez RUrena RFeltner R
CHW Kuhl RFreeland L@McKenzie R@Manning R@Alexander L@Rodriguez L
CINThompson RWilson R/Oviedo RContreras R@Mikolas R@Flaherty R@Quintana L/Hudson R@Montgomery L
CLEDetmers LSuarez LSandoval LGiolito RArcher RSanchez R/Ober RRyan R
COL @Kopech R@Cease R @Smyly L@Stroman R@Miley L
DETBrown RValdez LJavier R Lynn RCueto RKopech R
HOU@Rodriguez L@Hutchison R@Wentz LKaprielian RMartinez RIrvin LWaldichuk L
KC @Ryan R@Gray R@Bundy R@Wacha R@Hill L@Pivetta R
LAA@Morris R@Curry R@Quantrill R Ray LKirby RGonzales L
LAD@Nelson R@Kelly R@Davies R @Webb R@Huang R@Cobb R
MIAOtto R/Allard LFalter LGibson RSyndergaard R@Gray. R@Corbin L@Fedde R
MIL @Montgomery L@Wainwright R Montas RTaillon RGerman R
MIN Bubic LGreinke RLynch L@Bieber R@Morris R/Pilkinton L@Curry R
NYMWesneski RAssad RSampson RBrubaker RKeller RThompson RWilson R
NYY @Pivetta R@Bello R @Alexander R@Houser R@Woodruff R
OAK @Ragans L@Dunning R@McCullers R@Urquidy R@Garcia R@Brown R
PHI @Alcantara R@Cabrera R@Lopez R@Fried L@Odorizzi R@Wright R
PIT@Minor L@Espinal R/Cessa R@Lodolo L@Carrasco R@Walker R@deGrom R@Bassitt R
SD @Gilbert R@Castillo R@Bumgarner L@Gallen R@Nelson R@Kelly R
SEA Darvish RClevinger R @Lorenzen R@Ohtani R@Davidson L
SFWright RStrider RMorton R Urias LHeaney LAnderson L
STL Burnes RLauer LAnderson RDunn RGreene R/Minor LCessa R
TB@Manoah R@Kikuchi L/White R@Stripling R@Gausman RArihara RPerez LOtto R
TEX@Rogers L/Hoeing RWaldichuk LSears L @McClanahan L@Patino R@Springs L
TORYarbrough LSprings L/Chirinos RRasmussen RKluber RVoth RLyles RBradish R
WSH Kremer RWells R Luzardo LRogers LAlcantara R

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Todd Zola
Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
