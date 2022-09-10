Weekly Hitter Rankings: Oprah, Ernie. Ernie, Oprah.

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

And you play two, and you play two, and you play two...

Five doubleheaders populate the slate, with the Reds playing a pair of twin bills, yielding the rare nine-game week. The Guardians, Marlins, Pirates, Blue Jays and Rays all have eight contests with Toronto home all week and Pittsburgh on the road for their octet.

Initially, there were only 91 games on the docket, so the Orioles, Red Sox, Rockies, Brewers, Yankees, Mariners and Nationals all have only five games on the ledge. The big disparity means playing the matchups is even more important this week.

The Rangers play seven, with five scheduled to be with a southpaw starter. The Diamondbacks and Astros draw four lefties. This is especially relevant for Arizona as their lefty-heavy outfield has been crushing righties, but is vulnerable to same-side pitching.

Flipping the platoon, the Reds and Mets face seven righthanders.

Please pop back Sunday night for the final rankings.

Week of September 12 - 18

MLB Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

HR LHB/HR RHB - Average HR Park Factors

SB - Stolen Base Index

P LHB/P RHB - Opposing pitcher quality index

Runs - Runs scoring index