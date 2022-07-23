RotoWire Partners
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Seeing Red

Written by 
Todd Zola 
July 23, 2022

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

At least in initially, the last week of July has no doubleheaders. Don't worry, they'll be back in August.

The Reds and Red Sox both play seven games at home while the Guardians and the Rangers will be ordering room service as they're on the road for seven. 

Despite the recent hiatus around the Midsummer classic, the White Sox, Twins, Mets and Cardinals have a pair of off days.

Giants right-handed hitters are in good shape with four of seven games scheduled against left-handed pitching. Meanwhile, the Athletics draw all righties for their sextet.

Please stop back Sunday night for the final rankings.

Week of July 25 - July 31

MLB Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB - Average HR Park Factors
  • SB - Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB - Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs - Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
ARZ624339793116979285969495
ATL6333311110891101104100100101101
BAL7254311412194105103114105105105
BOS734707993120102100108102103103
CHC624246985881059889959495
CHW514321231127510810993

Week of July 25 - July 31

MLB Hitting Rankings

Pitching Matchups

TeamMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZJunis RRodon LWebb R @Wright R@Anderson R@Fried L
ATL@Suarez L@Nola R@Gibson R Bumgarner LKelly RGilbert L
BALKluber RMcClanahan LRasmussen RPatino R@Minor L@Mahle R@Greene R
BOSPlesac RMcCarty LQuantrill RMcKenzie RWoodruff RLauer LAshby L
CHCBrubaker RWilson R @Wood L@Cobb R@Junis R@Rodon L
CHW @Marquez R@Gomber L Kaprielian RBlackburn ROller R
CINRogers LLopez RGarrett LMeyer RKremer RWatkins RBradish R
CLE@Winckowski R@Bello R@Eovaldi R@Crawford R@Springs L@Kluber R@McClanahan L
COL@Ashby LKopech RGiolito RUrias LKershaw LGonsolin RWhite R
DETManaea LClevinger RDarvish R@Gausman R@Manoah R@Stripling R@Berrios R
HOU@Oller R@Montas R@Irvin LGilbert RRay LFlexen RKirby R
KCSyndergaard RSuarez LSilseth R@Taillon R@Cole R@Cortes Jr. L@Montgomery L
LAA@Bubic L@Zerpa L@Keller RHoward RPerez LOtto RDunning R
LADGray. REspino RCorbin L@Senzatela R@Urena R@Kuhl R@Freeland L
MIA@Greene R@Castillo R@Lodolo L@Ashcraft RScherzer RBassitt RCarrasco R
MILFreeland LArcher RSmeltzer L @Pivetta R@Wacha R@Winckowski R
MIN @Small L@Burnes R @Snell L@Musgrove R@Manaea L
NYM Montgomery LGerman R @Alcantara R@Rogers L@Lopez R
NYY @Walker R@Peterson LSinger RGreinke RBubic LZerpa L
OAKOdorizzi RGarcia RJavier R @Lynn R@Cueto R@Cease R
PHIFried LStrider RMorton R@Thompson R@Quintana L@Keller R@Brubaker R
PIT@Thompson R@Sampson R Wheeler RFalter LSuarez LNola R
SD@Garcia R@Skubal L@Rodriguez R Ryan RBundy RGray R
SEAOtto RDunning RGray R@Urquidy R@Verlander R@Valdez L@Odorizzi R
SF@Gilbert L@Henry L@Gallen RSteele LStroman RSmyly LThompson R
STL @Berrios R@Kikuchi L @Sanchez. R@Fedde R@Gray. R
TB@Watkins R@Voth R@Wells R@Lyles RBieber RPlesac RPilkington L
TEX@Flexen R@Kirby R@Gonzales L@Ohtani R@Sandoval L@Detmers L@Syndergaard R
TOR Pallante RWainwright RPineda RHutchison RGarcia RSkubal L
WSH@Gonsolin R@White R@Anderson L Matz LMikolas RPallante R

