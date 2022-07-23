Weekly Hitter Rankings: Seeing Red

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

At least in initially, the last week of July has no doubleheaders. Don't worry, they'll be back in August.

The Reds and Red Sox both play seven games at home while the Guardians and the Rangers will be ordering room service as they're on the road for seven.

Despite the recent hiatus around the Midsummer classic, the White Sox, Twins, Mets and Cardinals have a pair of off days.

Giants right-handed hitters are in good shape with four of seven games scheduled against left-handed pitching. Meanwhile, the Athletics draw all righties for their sextet.

Week of July 25 - July 31

