Weekly Hitter Rankings: Send Me an Angel

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

The Los Angeles Angels are in the spotlight this week as they have seven games at home, all slated to face a right-handed starter. If you've (understandably) been using Shohei Ohtani as a pitcher, this is the week to flip and move him to UT.

The Mets and Rangers join the Halos with seven home affairs. The White Sox, Brewers and Tigers are on the road for seven.

Colorado is home for their six games, with the Dodgers and Tigers stopping by for three each.

Everyone else has six games.

Week of June 26 - July 2

MLB Hitter Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors

SB – Stolen Base Index

P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index

Runs – Runs scoring index