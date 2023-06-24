Fantasy Baseball
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Send Me an Angel

Weekly Hitter Rankings: Send Me an Angel

Todd Zola 
June 24, 2023

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

The Los Angeles Angels are in the spotlight this week as they have seven games at home, all slated to face a right-handed starter. If you've (understandably) been using Shohei Ohtani as a pitcher, this is the week to flip and move him to UT.

The Mets and Rangers join the Halos with seven home affairs. The White Sox, Brewers and Tigers are on the road for seven.

Colorado is home for their six games, with the Dodgers and Tigers stopping by for three each.

Everyone else has six games.

Week of June 26 - July 2

MLB Hitter Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors
  • SB – Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs – Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ62433105948798100100959495
2ATL606601021021009897101969696
3BAL62460127857310010198989496
4BOS63333107113949710094949695
5CHC615609899126989885959696
6CHW7340711097103101102117115114115
Pitching Matchups

TeamMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZ Bradley RMcClanahan LEflin R@Canning R@Anderson L@Barria R
ATLGray RRyan RMaeda R Hoeing RPerez RAlcantara R
BALWilliamson LAbbott LWeaver R Lopez ROber RGray R
BOS Alcantara RGarrett LLuzardo L@Kikuchi L@Richards R@Gausman R
CHC Suarez LNola RWalker RBibee RCivale RWilliams R
CHW@Barria R@Detmers L@Ohtani R@Sandoval L@Harris L@Medina R@Blackburn R
CIN@Irvin L@Wells R@Gibson R Wacha RLugo RDarvish R
CLE @Singer R@Cox L@Greinke R@Steele L@Stroman R@Taillon R
COL Kershaw LGrove RSheehan RLorenzen RBoyd LManning R
DET@Heaney L@Perez L@Dunning R@Gray R@Gomber L@Lambert R@Seabold R
HOU @Montgomery L@Mikolas R@Wainwright R@Eovaldi R@Heaney L@Perez L
KC Williams RAllen LBieber RMiller LUrias LGonsolin R
LAAKopech RToussaint RGiolito RLynn RKelly RNelson RGallen R
LAD @Seabold R@Freeland L@Anderson R@Lyles R@Lynch L@Singer R
MIA @Whitlock R@Murphy L@Bello R@Shuster L@Morton R@Strider R
MIL@Verlander R@Peterson L@Senga R@Scherzer R@Bido R@Oviedo R@Hill L
MIN@Strider R@Elder R@Smith-Shawver R @Kremer R@Bradish R@Irvin L
NYMRea RTeheran RMiley LPeralta RCobb RDeSclafani RWood L
NYY @Blackburn R@Sears L@Kaprielian R@Flaherty R@Liberatore L@Montgomery L
OAK Brito RGerman RSeverino RCease RKopech RToussaint R
PHI @Taillon R@Smyly L@Hendricks RGray RGore LWilliams R
PIT Darvish RSnell LMusgrove RBurnes RRea RTeheran R
SD @Hill L@Keller R@Ortiz R@Ashcraft R@Lively R@Williamson L
SEAWilliams RIrvin RCorbin L Chirinos RGlasnow RBradley R
SF @Gausman R@Bassitt R@Berrios R@Carrasco R@Verlander R@Peterson L
STL Valdez LJavier RFrance RSchmidt RCole RBrito R
TB @Gallen R@Henry L@Davies R@Miller R@Kirby R@Castillo R
TEXBoyd LManning RWentz LOlson RBlanco RBrown RValdez L
TOR Wood LWebb RManaea LPaxton LCrawford RWhitlock R
WSH@Castillo R@Woo R@Gilbert R @Sanchez L@Wheeler R@Suarez L

