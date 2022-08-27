RotoWire Partners
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Something Brewing with Milwaukee and Boston

Weekly Hitter Rankings: Something Brewing with Milwaukee and Boston

Written by 
Todd Zola 
August 27, 2022

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

Two of the season's more disappointing offenses top their respective league rankings this week, with the Red Sox nosing the Brewers out of the top spot. Both clubs split their seven games home and away while facing below average pitching. The Dodgers and Diamondbacks are the only two other squads with seven games, with only Arizona home all week.

The Astros and Rays have only five games on the docket. Everyone else is scheduled for six contests. The Mets and Yankees are both slated to face four southpaw starters.

Keep in mind the calendar flips to September in the middle of the week. This avails a couple of extra roster spots, but doing so shouldn't affect rankings.

As always, these are preliminary. Please visit Sunday night for the final installment.

Week of August 29 - September 4

MLB Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB - Average HR Park Factors
  • SB - Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB - Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs - Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
ARZ7347095951109899108102102102
ATL60660999094104102112102100101
BAL6243311011183971031029810099
BOS716438695131100105127103106105

Two of the season's more disappointing offenses top their respective league rankings this week, with the Red Sox nosing the Brewers out of the top spot. Both clubs split their seven games home and away while facing below average pitching. The Dodgers and Diamondbacks are the only two other squads with seven games, with only Arizona home all week.

The Astros and Rays have only five games on the docket. Everyone else is scheduled for six contests. The Mets and Yankees are both slated to face four southpaw starters.

Keep in mind the calendar flips to September in the middle of the week. This avails a couple of extra roster spots, but doing so shouldn't affect rankings.

As always, these are preliminary. Please visit Sunday night for the final installment.

Week of August 29 - September 4

MLB Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB - Average HR Park Factors
  • SB - Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB - Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs - Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
ARZ7347095951109899108102102102
ATL60660999094104102112102100101
BAL6243311011183971031029810099
BOS716438695131100105127103106105
CHC6240610297889610292949695
CHW6246012310786105106105104103104
CIN6156011611877105104114104104104
CLE61560107989698103103100101101
COL63306108104115989997989898
DET615609210596102104103100102101
HOU53205114100991009782969395
KC6060610810698104991011009799
LAA6066012098118879689969897
LAD716349897128989410810199100
MIA62433908391938878928991
MIL716341019986102106126103104104
MIN60633110102140100103111103103103
NYM6426089961071021019399100100
NYY64206104979410010198989798
OAK60606113119108101107106100103102
PHI6330677851011009995959595
PIT60633103921051019391999497
SD633068690101969181929192
SF62460597489989887939494
SEA624061001028410395100989597
STL63333105100105106109115104104104
TB52332858795959977919392
TEX62424889613110110010399100100
TOR615331029696110102109104100102
WSH633331011061141009594999798

Pitching Matchups

TeamMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZSuarez LNola RFalter LWoodruff RLauer LBurnes RHouser R
ATL Urena RFeltner RKuhl RAlcantara RCabrera RLopez R
BAL @Quantrill R@McKenzie R@Bieber ROller RLogue LIrvin L
BOS@Bundy R@Archer R@Ryan ROtto RKeuchel LArihara RDunning R
CHC@Berrios R@Gausman R@White R @Quintana L@Montgomery L@Wainwright R
CHW Singer RBubic LLynch LGray RSanchez RBundy R
CINMikolas RHudson RFlaherty R Freeland LMarquez RUrena R
CLE Watkins RLyles RBradish RCastillo RRay LKirby R
COL @Fried L@Wright R@Strider R@Cessa R@Lodolo L@Williamson L
DET Kirby RGonzales LGilbert RHeasley RCastillo RSinger R
HOU @Dunning R@Perez L @Detmers L@Ohtani R@Davidson L
KC @Giolito R@Lynn R@Cueto R@Pineda R@Hutchison R@Manning R
LAAMontas RTaillon RCole R McCullers RUrquidy RVerlander R
LAD@Lopez R@Walker R@deGrom R@Bassitt RDarvish RManaea LClevinger R
MIAGonsolin RMcClanahan LRasmussen R @Morton R@Odorizzi R@Fried L
MILBrubaker RKeller RThompson R@Kelly R@Davies R@Bumgarner L@Gallen R
MINBello RCrawford RWacha R @Martin R@Cease R@Giolito R
NYM Heaney LAnderson LKershaw LGray. REspino RCorbin L
NYY@Suarez L@Mayers R@Sandoval L @Yarbrough L@Springs L@Kluber R
OAK @Fedde R@Sanchez. R@Cavalli R@Kremer R@Voth R@Watkins R
PHI@Bumgarner L@Gallen R@Henry L @Cobb R@Junis R@Rodon L
PIT@Burnes R@Houser R@Peralta R Manoah RStripling RBerrios R
SD@Rodon L@Webb R@Wood L @May R@Urias L@Gonsolin R
SEA @Manning R@Alexander L@Rodriguez L@Plesac R@Civale R@Quantrill R
SFClevinger RSnell LMusgrove R Gibson RSyndergaard RSuarez L
STL@Williamson L@Dunn R@Minor L Smyly LSampson RAssad R
TB @Rogers L@Luzardo L German RSchmidt RMontas R
TEX Valdez LGarcia R@Hill L@Pivetta R@Bello R@Crawford R
TORAssad RStroman RSteele L @Wilson R@Beede R@Contreras R
WSH Irvin LKaprielian RSears L@Peterson L@Scherzer R@Walker R

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only MLB Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire MLB fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Todd Zola
Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Twice Fried for Extra Crispiness
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Twice Fried for Extra Crispiness
MLB Picks Today: MLB Best Bets for Saturday, August 27
MLB Picks Today: MLB Best Bets for Saturday, August 27
FanDuel MLB: Saturday Targets
FanDuel MLB: Saturday Targets
DraftKings MLB: Saturday Breakdown
DraftKings MLB: Saturday Breakdown