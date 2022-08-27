Weekly Hitter Rankings: Something Brewing with Milwaukee and Boston

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

Two of the season's more disappointing offenses top their respective league rankings this week, with the Red Sox nosing the Brewers out of the top spot. Both clubs split their seven games home and away while facing below average pitching. The Dodgers and Diamondbacks are the only two other squads with seven games, with only Arizona home all week.

The Astros and Rays have only five games on the docket. Everyone else is scheduled for six contests. The Mets and Yankees are both slated to face four southpaw starters.

Keep in mind the calendar flips to September in the middle of the week. This avails a couple of extra roster spots, but doing so shouldn't affect rankings.

As always, these are preliminary. Please visit Sunday night for the final installment.

Week of August 29 - September 4

MLB Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

HR LHB/HR RHB - Average HR Park Factors

SB - Stolen Base Index

P LHB/P RHB - Opposing pitcher quality index

Runs - Runs scoring index