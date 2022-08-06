RotoWire Partners
Weekly Hitter Rankings: The Calm after the Storm

Weekly Hitter Rankings: The Calm after the Storm

Written by 
Todd Zola 
August 6, 2022

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

This is one of the least busy weeks of the season with only 91 games on the docket, and that includes a pair of doubleheaders. Maximizing matchups is always important, but going the extra mile this week could prove fruitful in closely contested counting categories.

The Diamondbacks, Orioles, White Sox, Royals, Marlins and Pirates have seven games while the Dodgers, Brewers, Twins and Rays enjoy a pair of off days. Arizona is the only club to have all seven at home. The Rockies only play six games, but they're all in Coors Field.

Thursday's game between the Reds and Cubs is the Field of Dreams game, to be played in Iowa. The movie worked because it was about baseball. If Field of Dreams were centered around any other sport, it would have been just another corny flick.

Please pop back Sunday night for the final rankings.

Week of August 8 - 14

MLB Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB - Average HR Park Factors
  • SB - Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB - Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs - Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ7074310710597111108140110108109
2ATL64206808181101104102959796
3BAL72534971079310396111

This is one of the least busy weeks of the season with only 91 games on the docket, and that includes a pair of doubleheaders. Maximizing matchups is always important, but going the extra mile this week could prove fruitful in closely contested counting categories.

The Diamondbacks, Orioles, White Sox, Royals, Marlins and Pirates have seven games while the Dodgers, Brewers, Twins and Rays enjoy a pair of off days. Arizona is the only club to have all seven at home. The Rockies only play six games, but they're all in Coors Field.

Thursday's game between the Reds and Cubs is the Field of Dreams game, to be played in Iowa. The movie worked because it was about baseball. If Field of Dreams were centered around any other sport, it would have been just another corny flick.

Please pop back Sunday night for the final rankings.

Week of August 8 - 14

MLB Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB - Average HR Park Factors
  • SB - Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB - Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs - Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ7074310710597111108140110108109
2ATL64206808181101104102959796
3BAL72534971079310396111102100101
4BOS606607993138999398999899
5CHC61533102112106103109112102105104
6CHW725341019268109100121104100102
7CIN61533103107120107979910399101
8CLE624061011099595102102959997
9COL624601231199395102124102105104
10DET6063310810698103100941009899
11HOU633601101149198104107101103102
12KC7257084809298941131009899
13LAA6153310394129105101101103100102
14LAD5142395909210410285969596
15MIA716439897849594103979797
16MIL532231009166959976919191
17MIN54105117101125959879959595
18NYM62460899697981089697102100
19NYY615068596137959899959897
20OAK6153398102102999488979596
21PHI61533106111114989391989798
22PIT7430780861109999103979898
23SD6243397103111106102110103101102
24SF6243370837510410496959796
25SEA6243398101107939794959796
26STL6333310910094106101111103100102
27TB50532979910910110581969897
28TEX6243310810890899995949896
29TOR6063311111810398103110100103102
30WSH624331001111181009698999999

Pitching Matchups

TeamMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZBeede RThompson RKeller RBrubaker R@Senzatela R@Urena R@Feltner R
ATL @Hill L@Pivetta R @Lopez R@Luzardo L/Rogers L@Garrett L
BALKikuchi LManoah RBerrios R@Winckowski R@Kluber R@McClanahan L@Rasmussen R
BOS Morton RWright RVoth RMontas RGerman RTaillon R
CHCSanchez. REspino RGray R@Lodolo L @Zeuch R@Ashcraft R
CHW @Heasley R/Singer R@Bubic L@Greinke RHill RManning RAlexander L
CIN@Bassitt R@Carrasco R@Walker RSmyly L Sampson RThompson R
CLE @Alexander L@Brieske R@Hutchison R@White R@Gausman R@Kikuchi L
COL Mikolas RQuintana LHudson RDavies RGallen RHenry L
DET Bieber RPlesac RGaddis R@Kopech R@Giolito R@Lynn R
HOU Perez LRagans LOtto ROller RIrvin LKaprielian R
KC Lynn R/Martin RCueto RCease RGonsolin RHeaney LAnderson L
LAA@Kaprielian R@Blackburn R@Sears L Mahle RBundy RArcher R
LAD Ryan RGray R @Lynch L@Keller R@Singer R
MIA @Wheeler R@Syndergaard R@Gibson RAnderson ROdorizzi R/Fried LStrider R
MIL Yarbrough LSprings L @Montgomery L@Wainwright R@Mikolas R
MIN @Urias L@Pepiot R @Sandoval L@Detmers L@Davidson L
NYMAshcraft RMinor LDugger R Suarez LNola RWheeler R
NYY@Gilbert R@Castillo R@Ray L @Eovaldi R@Crawford R@Wacha R
OAKSuarez LOhtani RJunk R @McCullers R@Garcia R@Javier R
PHI Garrett LAlcantara RCabrera R@Scherzer R@deGrom R@Bassitt R
PIT@Gallen R@Henry L@Bumgarner L@Kelly R@Rodon L@Webb R@Wood L
SDWood LCobb RJunis R @Corbin L@Abbott R@Sanchez. R
SEATaillon RCole RCortes Jr. L @Dunning R@Howard R@Perez L
SF@Snell L@Musgrove R@Manaea L Wilson RContreras RThompson R
STL @Feltner R@Freeland L@Marquez RLauer LAshby LBurnes R
TB @Peralta R@Woodruff R Watkins RLyles RBradish R
TEX @Urquidy R@Verlander R@Valdez LFlexen RKirby RGonzales L
TOR@Lyles R@Bradish R@Kremer R Quantrill RMcKenzie RBieber R
WSH@Thompson R@Stroman R@Steele L Clevinger RDarvish RSnell L

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Todd Zola
Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
