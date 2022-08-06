Weekly Hitter Rankings: The Calm after the Storm

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

This is one of the least busy weeks of the season with only 91 games on the docket, and that includes a pair of doubleheaders. Maximizing matchups is always important, but going the extra mile this week could prove fruitful in closely contested counting categories.

The Diamondbacks, Orioles, White Sox, Royals, Marlins and Pirates have seven games while the Dodgers, Brewers, Twins and Rays enjoy a pair of off days. Arizona is the only club to have all seven at home. The Rockies only play six games, but they're all in Coors Field.

Thursday's game between the Reds and Cubs is the Field of Dreams game, to be played in Iowa. The movie worked because it was about baseball. If Field of Dreams were centered around any other sport, it would have been just another corny flick.

Week of August 8 - 14

MLB Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

HR LHB/HR RHB - Average HR Park Factors

SB - Stolen Base Index

P LHB/P RHB - Opposing pitcher quality index

Runs - Runs scoring index