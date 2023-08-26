Fantasy Baseball
Weekly Hitter Rankings: The Rich Get Richer

Written by 
Todd Zola 
August 26, 2023

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

Truist Park in Atlanta is one of the better hitting venues in MLB, but it isn't the best as that honor belongs to Coors Field. As if their lineup needed any help, but guess who opens the week on the road versus the Colorado Rockies? 

Boosted by a Friday doubleheader in the Great American Ballpark between the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs, nine teams play seven games this week. Only the Los Angeles Dodgers play the entire week at home, while the Braves and New York Yankees are away all week.

Only the Tampa Bay Rays are scheduled for only five games.

Note, there are only four games scheduled on Thursday.

Please stop back Sunday night for the final rankings after rotations have been fleshed out.

Week of August 28 - September 3

MLB Hitter Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors
  • SB – Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs – Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ624339910594969989919392
2ATL74307114128106101103136117120119
3BAL6063310583114105103102989597
4BOS606339293102105103107969696

Week of August 28 - September 3

5CHC73434116115979799113114114114
6CHW61533130101851009898969395
7CIN734431061059797100112113114114
8CLE615331079696979691939192
9COL6246011112788949588939594
10DET70743103102126103100109116115116
11HOU62433105110971009993949494
12KC624608678921019989939293
13LAA62406979796101102101939494
14LAD725701161291069698112115118117
15MIA60624107107112104101100979697
16MIL6153310410294999587939192
17MIN6153310995113969886939293
18NYM61560969290989484929091
19NYY7340794100929597103107109108
20OAK615339094941019682929091
21PHI6333310910810110010196959595
22PIT6240684858610510599939393
23SD74343919210299107118113117115
24SF734348786105999899110109110
25SEA62433959910710911111399101100
26STL6336082918810210095949494
27TB5230510399103969975747474
28TEX6063310497102969993929393
29TOR6423311312395109109120101102102
30WSH716431151161181009699115113114

Pitching Matchups

TeamMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZ@Miller R@Kershaw L@Pepiot R Irvin LBradish RRodriguez R
ATL@Gomber L@Lambert R@Freeland L@Lynn R@Urias L@Miller R@Kershaw L
BALKopech RScholtens RCease R @Davies R@Cecconi R@Gallen R
BOSJavier RUrquidy RFrance R @Lyles R@Marsh R@Greinke R
CHCMiley LBurnes RWoodruff R @Ashcraft R@Abbott L@Williamson L
CHW@Flaherty R@Kremer R@Gibson R Faedo ROlson RSkubal L
CIN@Harrison L@Cobb R@Webb R Assad R/Wicks LTaillon R/ Richardson RSteele L
CLE@Keuchel L@Maeda R@Lopez R Glasnow RLittell RCivale R
COLElder RMorton RStrider R Ryu LKikuchi LGausman R
DETSeverino RBrito RCole RSchmidt R@Toussaint R@Clevinger R@Kopech R
HOU@Sale L@Bello R@Crawford R Rodon LSeverino RBrito R
KCOviedo RJackson RKeller R Paxton LHouck RSale L
LAA@Walker R@Lorenzen R@Sanchez L @Sears L@Blackburn R@Martinez R
LADGallen RKelly RPfaadt RFried LShuster LElder RMorton R
MIA Civale REflin R@Adon R@Irvin R@Williams R@Gray R
MIL@Taillon R@Steele L@Hendricks R Wheeler RNola RWalker R
MINCurry RWilliams RQuantrill R @Scherzer R@Montgomery L@Eovaldi R
NYMGray RHeaney LDunning R Gilbert RCastillo RWoo R
NYY@Olson R@Skubal L@Manning R@Rodriguez L@Valdez L@Brown R@Verlander R
OAK@Woo R@Kirby R@Miller R Sandoval LSilseth RCanning R
PHIGiolito RAnderson LDetmers L @Peralta R@Houser R@Miley L
PIT@Greinke R@Ragans L@Singer R @Hudson R@Rom L@Wainwright R
SD@Wainwright R@Thompson L@Mikolas RManaea LWood LHarrison LCobb R
SEAMartinez RWaldichuk LNeal R @Carrasco R@Peterson L@Megill R
SFAbbott LWilliamson LGreene R@Darvish R@Wacha R@Snell L@Lugo R
STLSnell LLugo RHill L Bido RFalter LOviedo R
TB @Alcantara R@Garrett L @Bibee R@Allen L@Curry R
TEX@Megill R@Quintana R@Senga R Gray RRyan ROber R
TORGray RGore LCorbin L @Flexen R@Blach L@Gomber L
WSH@Gausman R@Berrios R@Bassitt RPerez RLuzardo LCabrera RAlcantara R

