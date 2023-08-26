Weekly Hitter Rankings: The Rich Get Richer

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

Truist Park in Atlanta is one of the better hitting venues in MLB, but it isn't the best as that honor belongs to Coors Field. As if their lineup needed any help, but guess who opens the week on the road versus the Colorado Rockies?

Boosted by a Friday doubleheader in the Great American Ballpark between the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs, nine teams play seven games this week. Only the Los Angeles Dodgers play the entire week at home, while the Braves and New York Yankees are away all week.

Only the Tampa Bay Rays are scheduled for only five games.

Note, there are only four games scheduled on Thursday.

Week of August 28 - September 3

