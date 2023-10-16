Yahoo DFS Baseball: Monday Plays and Strategy

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

There will be no shortage of top-tier pitchers for Monday's two playoff games. That could make viable hitters difficult to find in DFS. With that in mind, here are some players to consider on Yahoo.

Pitcher

Zack Wheeler ($46) has been excellent this postseason, allowing a total of four runs (three earned) over 13 innings. He has also struck out 18 batters along the way. For his career, he has a 2.59 ERA and a 0.72 WHIP in the playoffs. All four pitchers taking the mound Monday have the ability to shut down even the best of lineups, but Wheeler has the potential to provide the best stat line out of all of them.

Top Target

There has been no slowing down Trea Turner ($22) during the playoffs. He has at least one hit in all six games, going 12-for-24 with two home runs and four doubles. Over 26 plate appearances, he has struck out just four times. Starting for the Diamondbacks will be Zac Gallen ($38). He was dominant at home this season, but he wasn't as sharp on the road with a 4.15 FIP and a 1.20 WHIP away from Arizona.

Bargain Bat

While Turner has been on fire in the playoffs, Kyle Schwarber ($10) is struggling. He is just 4-for-25 with 10 strikeouts over 27 plate appearances. Two of his four hits have been doubles, but he has yet to hit a home run. Still, after posting a .277 ISO during the regular season, he is a power threat whenever he steps up to the plate. At his salary, it only takes one swing for him to provide significant value.

Stack to Consider

Rangers vs. Framber Valdez ($41), Astros: Corey Seager ($20), Marcus Semien ($13), Josh Jung ($14)

The Rangers scratched together two runs to take Game 1 against the Astros on Sunday. It was an excellent pitcher's duel with Justin Verlander facing off against Jordan Montgomery. Valdez didn't exactly struggle during the regular season, but his 3.45 ERA and 3.50 FIP were a step back from the 2.82 ERA and 3.06 FIP that he posted in 2022. He also didn't perform well in the previous round against the Twins, giving up five runs over 4.1 innings. A great option for a Rangers stack is Jung, who had a .418 wOBA and a .300 ISO against left-handed pitchers during the regular season.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above.