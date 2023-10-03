Yahoo DFS Baseball: Tuesday Plays and Strategy

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

After a day off Monday, the playoffs get underway Tuesday. We still have Yahoo DFS contests to play, although there aren't nearly as many players available with only four games on the schedule. Let's highlight some pitchers and hitters among them to consider.

Pitchers

Corbin Burnes ($38) was not able to replicate his stellar 2022 campaign, but he was still excellent with a 3.39 ERA and a 3.81 FIP this season. Despite his strikeout rate declining to 25.5 percent, he still managed to produce a 1.07 WHIP. The Diamondbacks only had a .706 OPS on the road this season, so Burnes could put the Brewers in a great position to grab Game 1.

Kevin Gausman ($40) just completed his third straight season with at least 31 starts. He was the leader of the Blue Jays' rotation, posting a 3.16 ERA and an even better 2.97 FIP. Another important stat was his 31.1 percent strikeout rate. That leaves him with tremendous upside against a Twins team that struck out the most times in baseball during the regular season.

Top Targets

Yandy Diaz ($21) enjoyed a breakout season that left him with a .192 ISO and a .402 wOBA. He showed an excellent eye at the plate, finishing with a 10.8 percent walk rate and a 15.7 percent strikeout rate. He was even better against left-handed pitchers, recording a .314 ISO and a .460 wOBA against them. That makes him a top target for a matchup with Jordan Montgomery ($36).

Bargain Bats

Pablo Lopez ($38) stumbled down the stretch, registering a 4.24 ERA and a 1.36 WHIP over his final seven starts. There are very few bad pitchers when you get to the playoffs, so the key for DFS could be attacking ones who enter things off their game. Based on how Lopez finished things up, Bo Bichette ($12) could provide value. Over his last 12 games, Bichette went 18-for-52 (.346) with two home runs and two doubles.

Stacks to Consider

Brewers vs. Brandon Pfaadt ($26), Diamondbacks: Christian Yelich ($21), William Contreras ($21), Mark Canha ($19)

With the Diamondbacks having to fight to just get into the playoffs, they weren't able to line up their starting rotation. That means they will have to turn to Pfaadt for Game 1 of their series with the Brewers. That could lead to disastrous results, given that Pfaadt finished with a 5.72 ERA and a 5.18 FIP. He showed an inability to keep hitters inside the ballpark, giving up 2.1 HR/9. A great option for a Brewers stack is Contreras, who had a .373 wOBA at home during the regular season.

Phillies vs. Jesus Luzardo ($37), Marlins: Bryce Harper ($19), Kyle Schwarber ($19), Alec Bohm ($11)

The Marlins were one of the surprise teams to make the playoffs. One of their key contributors on the pitching side of things was Luzardo, who made a career-high 32 starts. He finished with a 3.63 ERA and a 3.55 FIP, while posting a 28.1 percent strikeout rate. However, he had a 5.23 ERA and a 1.42 WHIP over his final nine starts. This will be a difficult matchup for him, given that the Phillies had a .791 OPS at home. A lefty being on the mound means it's time to consider Bohm, who had a .290 ISO and a .384 wOBA against southpaws during the regular season.

