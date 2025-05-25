Fantasy Baseball
Ali Sanchez headshot

Ali Sanchez News: Contract selected, starting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 25, 2025 at 9:24am

The Blue Jays selected Sanchez's contract from Triple-A Buffalo, and he'll start behind the plate and batting eighth Sunday against the Rays.

The 28-year-old inked a minor-league deal with Toronto in December and will now join the big club with Tyler Heineman (concussion) going on the 7-day injured list. Sanchez had a .401 OPS in 96 plate appearances with the Marlins last season. He'll likely see infrequent playing time for the Blue Jays since Alejandro Kirk is locked is as the team's No. 1 backstop.

Ali Sanchez
Toronto Blue Jays
