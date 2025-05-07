Andres Munoz News: Notches 13th save

Munoz earned the save in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the A's, allowing one hit while striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning.

After taking his first blown save of the year in the 10th inning of his last appearance, Munoz responded with a strong effort Wednesday to close out a one-run victory, picking up his 13th save this season, good for second-most in the majors. The 26-year-old Munoz has yet to allow an earned run through his first 18 innings, posting a pristine 0.83 WHIP with 25:8 K:BB.