Top MLB Player Prop Bets for Monday, June 30

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

Top MLB Player Prop Bets to Watch for June 30: Expert Picks & Insights

There are eight games on the schedule Monday. One of the more noteworthy series will feature the Blue Jays hosting the Yankees. Let's dig through the player props options and highlight three appealing wagers to consider.

Mike Barner's season record: 41-24 (+8.31 units)

Use the best sportsbook promos from the best MLB betting sites this baseball season. The BetMGM bonus code gets new players one of the best welcome bonuses in the industry.

Best MLB Player Prop Bets Monday

Boston Red Sox vs. Cincinnati Reds Betting Picks

Garrett Crochet over 7.5 strikeouts (-155) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 Unit

Chase Burns over 5.5 strikeouts (-150) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 Unit

Crochet mowed down the Angels in his last outing, posting 10 strikeouts over seven scoreless innings. That marked the fifth time over his last six starts that he has recorded at least eight strikeouts. The one time that he didn't reach that threshold during that span, he just missed with seven strikeouts. For the season, he has a 31.3% K%. Don't be surprised if he dominates in the whiff department against the Reds, who have struck out the eighth-most times in baseball.

There could be plenty of K's from both starting pitchers in this game. Burns posted eight punchouts over five innings against the Yankees in his debut last week. In the minors, he had a 36.8% K% this season. For a pitcher who misses so many bats, his 5.4% walk rate in the minors was especially encouraging. The Red Sox have struggled to make contact for much of the season, striking out the third-most times in baseball.

Check out Caesars Sportsbook this MLB season and use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code for one of the top MLB betting promos.

Seattle Mariners vs. Kansas City Royals Betting Picks

George Kirby over 18.5 outs recorded (+130) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 Unit

When Kirby was first activated off the injured list this season, he allowed 11 runs over 8.2 innings in his first two starts. He did not throw more than 78 pitches in either of those outings. However since then he has given up two or fewer runs in four of five starts. In four of those starts, he threw at least 95 pitches. His longest outing was when he threw seven innings against the Angels.

Since Kirby has recorded at least 19 outs in a start just one time this season, the over for this player prop comes with great odds. It's a risk worth taking. It's a great matchup against a Royals team that has the fifth-worst OPS and has scored the fewest runs in baseball. Another important factor here is that the Mariners have used their bullpen a lot lately. Andres Munoz, Matt Brash, Gabe Speier, Eduard Bazardo and Casey Legumina have all pitched in two of the last three days. Carlos Vargas has pitched each of the last three days. With limited options possibly available in the bullpen, the Mariners would likely love to get added length from Kirby.

Check in on one of the top sports betting apps when you sign up with the bet365 bonus code for your baseball betting.

MLB Player Prop Picks Recap