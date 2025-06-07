Cal Raleigh News: Slugs two more long balls

Raleigh went 2-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI in Saturday's 8-6 loss to the Angels.

Raleigh opened the scoring with a three-run blast in the first inning and added a solo shot for the last run in the ninth, but the Angels did too much damage in between. Raleigh has three multi-homer games over his last 11 contests, going 15-for-43 (.349) with nine long balls and 18 RBI in that span. He's at 26 homers on the year, three ahead of Shohei Ohtani for the major-league lead. Raleigh has added a .272/.380/.655 slash line, 53 RBI, 44 runs scored, seven stolen bases and 11 doubles over 63 contests to be one of the best players, let alone catchers, in the majors this season. He is just eight homers shy of matching his career-high of 34 homers from last year.