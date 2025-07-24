Alright, we're back from the break! The All-Star Game and all the assorted festivities have come and gone. Next up for MLB is the trade deadline, which is more relevant when it comes to Sorare. After all, MLB teams will be acquiring the services of players they think will improve their team, while some other teams will be moving on from those same players. You, on the other hand, are thinking about additions and subtractions for your Sorare MLB lineup. With that in mind, I have some upgrades, holds and downgrades for you.

The number in parentheses represents each player's last limited card sale price as of 7/23.

Upgrades

Matt Chapman, SFG ($3.63): Chapman's last season with Toronto was not ideal, but he rebounded in 2024 when he joined the Giants. The third baseman hit 27 homers and 39 doubles, and he also added 15 stolen bases. Oddly, it was the third time in four years he hit exactly 27 home runs, and he did it with a different team in each instance. He started this year a bit slow, and was even scuffling before the break. However, he's gotten on base multiple times in each of his last four games and has had an extra-base hit in each of those games as well. Each time, Chapman had double-digit Sorare points. Maybe the tide is turning by the Bay.

Luis Robert, CWS ($3.08): Will this be the year Robert actually leaves the White Sox? For now, things are going well in terms of his proverbial trade stock. One, he returned from an injury absence prior to the break and has been playing regularly. Two, since his return he has a 1.023 OPS, so the Cuban outfielder is putting together a fine promotional package for other teams. He had a couple games with over 20.0 Sorare points against the Pirates recently, and maybe he will be bringing those Sorare points to greener pastures by the deadline, giving him more chances to score points from runs and RBI.

Edward Cabrera, MIA ($2.48): The Marlins may not be able to make a trade involving Sandy Alcantara, but what if all along Cabrera was the better option for teams anyway? It helps that he's having his best season, as Cabrera is on pace to set personal bests in FIP, K/BB rate, and HR/9 rate. While he hasn't typically gone deep in games, in July he's had two games where he's gone seven innings, and both times he had over 20.0 Sorare points. Plus, even if Cabrera doesn't get traded, he has a 3.00 ERA at home, so he'll be fine staying in Miami.

Holds

Chandler Simpson, TAM ($4.87): Will the Rays allow Simpson to remain in the majors the rest of the season? They have already called him up and then returned him to Triple-A for a month. If the Rays add at the deadline, would they perhaps move Simpson to the bench, or the minors? Well, I'm hoping he will keep a regular role, because Simpson is fun. One-dimensional, but fun. The guy has stolen 31 bases in 59 games! Simpson has also hit .301, which has helped him get on base to swipe those bags. Recently, Simpson stole three bases in a game, securing 17.0 Sorare points in the process.

Dylan Cease, SDP ($3.66): Cease is here because he recently has emerged as a name in the trade rumors and grumblings. Where he might end up, I do not know. What I do know is his home park would no longer be Petco. Last year, he had a 3.03 ERA at home and a 3.83 ERA on the road. This season, Cease's home ERA is 3.48 and his road ERA is over 5.00, even though he just got to pitch against the Marlins in Miami. Where Cease goes, he'll bring strikeouts. If he ends up in a hitter-friendly park, though, his Sorare stock, such as it is, would decline.

J.P. Crawford, SEA ($1.90): Crawford often leads off for the Mariners. He doesn't have a lot of power (he's an old-school shortstop in that sense) but he's posted a .378 OBP. Being able to get on base in front of Cal Raleigh or Randy Arozarena helps Crawford, and his teammates, secure Sorare points. It also helps that, even as a lefty, Crawford has a .360 OBP against southpaw pitchers since 2023. Additionally, there's a good chance the Mariners will add talent before the deadline. That would, in theory, benefit Seattle's leadoff hitter, but only so much. More talent around him wouldn't give Crawford a power boost, you know?

Downgrades

Brice Turang, MIL ($4.12): Turang's average, OBP, and slugging percentage are all career highs. And yet, this has been a disappointing campaign. Last year he had four triples and a whopping 50 stolen bases in 155 games. This season, though, he's played in 98 games and he has yet to hit a triple, and he only has 18 stolen bases. Now, 18 stolen bases by late July isn't bad by any means, but Turang has raised questions about 2024 being a fluke. His .542 OPS over the last three weeks doesn't exactly help, either.

Matt Shaw, CHC ($3.30): I will note Shaw has been hot since the break, but he's needed it. Even with that he has a .593 OPS over the last three weeks. The rookie, while promising, has a sub-.300 OBP in MLB. From June 8 until the all-star break he had a single game with double-digit Sorare points. Chicago is a World Series contender. The obvious place to add to the lineup would be third base, because the Cubs could send the 23-year-old back down to Triple-A. He doesn't seem ready to contribute to a title team just yet.

Logan Evans, SEA ($3.04): Speaking of guys likely to lose their gig for an upgrade. In fact, the Mariners don't even necessarily need to trade for a starter to render Evans the odd man out. Once Bryce Miller is healthy, Evans would be out of the rotation if nobody else gets hurt. The rookie may have a 3.81 ERA, but he has a 4.87 FIP. A pitcher with a 6.63 K/9 rate and 1.49 HR/9 rate isn't primed for long-term success.