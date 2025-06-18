Carlos Estevez News: Notches 20th save

Estevez threw a perfect ninth inning to earn the save in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

Estevez was summoned to protect a three-run lead in the ninth and needed just 12 pitches to retire the top of the Rangers' order. It was a solid rebound after taking the loss on Sunday, and the 32-year-old has now held opponents scoreless in 25 of his 31 appearances this season. He ranks second in the majors with 20 saves and owns a 1.99 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 28:14 K:BB across 31.2 innings.