To celebrate the All-Star break, this week's MLB Barometer contains six different fantasy All-Star teams. For both the AL and NL, I've crafted teams of the best players of the first half, the top sleepers of the first half, and the top undrafted players of the first half.
In each of the six tables below, you'll find the players listed alongside their rank according to the RotoWire Earned Value calculator as well as their key fantasy stats. I'll highlight one player from each team who deserves a bit more attention. I tried to find a way to end the whole thing with a metaphorical swing-off, but that will unfortunately have to wait for next season. We'll have to settle for ending things with a swing-off participant for now.
2025 Fantasy All-Star Team
These teams feature the best player at each position, regardless of when they were drafted.
|AL Hitters
Team
Pos
EV Rank (Ovr)
ADP
AVG
HR
RBI
R
SB
|Cal Raleigh
SEA
C
2
82
.259
38
82
65
10
|Cody Bellinger
NYY
1B/OF
44
91
.282
16
54
54
9
|Jose Altuve
HOU
2B/OF
63
58
.277
17
52
50
6
|Jose Ramirez
CLE
3B
8
5
.295
18
50
54
29
|Bobby Witt
KC
SS
14
2
.294
14
54
57
25
|Aaron Judge
NYY
OF
1
3
.355
35
81
85
6
|Byron Buxton
MIN
OF
13
206
.289
21
56
64
17
|Riley Greene
DET
OF
16
107
.284
24
78
53
1
