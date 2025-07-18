To celebrate the All-Star break, this week's MLB Barometer contains six different fantasy All-Star teams. For both the AL and NL, I've crafted teams of the best players of the first half, the top sleepers of the first half, and the top undrafted players of the first half.

In each of the six tables below, you'll find the players listed alongside their rank according to the RotoWire Earned Value calculator as well as their key fantasy stats. I'll highlight one player from each team who deserves a bit more attention. I tried to find a way to end the whole thing with a metaphorical swing-off, but that will unfortunately have to wait for next season. We'll have to settle for ending things with a swing-off participant for now.

2025 Fantasy All-Star Team

These teams feature the best player at each position, regardless of when they were drafted.