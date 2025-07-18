Menu
MLB Barometer: All-Stars, All-Sleepers and All-Undrafted Teams

This week's MLB Barometer takes a look at three different types of fantasy all-stars: the top overall performers, top sleepers and best undrafted players.
July 18, 2025
MLB Barometer
To celebrate the All-Star break, this week's MLB Barometer contains six different fantasy All-Star teams. For both the AL and NL, I've crafted teams of the best players of the first half, the top sleepers of the first half, and the top undrafted players of the first half.

In each of the six tables below, you'll find the players listed alongside their rank according to the RotoWire Earned Value calculator as well as their key fantasy stats. I'll highlight one player from each team who deserves a bit more attention. I tried to find a way to end the whole thing with a metaphorical swing-off, but that will unfortunately have to wait for next season. We'll have to settle for ending things with a swing-off participant for now.

2025 Fantasy All-Star Team

These teams feature the best player at each position, regardless of when they were drafted.

AL Hitters

Team

Pos

EV Rank (Ovr)

ADP

AVG

HR

RBI

R

SB

Cal Raleigh

SEA

C

2

82

.259

38

82

65

10

Cody Bellinger

NYY

1B/OF

44

91

.282

16

54

54

9

Jose Altuve

HOU

2B/OF

63

58

.277

17

52

50

6

Jose Ramirez

CLE

3B

8

5

.295

18

50

54

29

Bobby Witt

KC

SS

14

2

.294

14

54

57

25

Aaron Judge

NYY

OF

1

3

.355

35

81

85

6

Byron Buxton

MIN

OF

13

206

.289

21

56

64

17

Riley Greene

DET

OF

16

107

.284

24

78

53

1

