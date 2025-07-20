If there is a player that was not discussed in the article that you would like to know about, feel free to ask about the player on our Discord .

The grids, which are sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This serves as a reflection of a player's upside on an A-E scale, prioritizing skills and talent above role and playing time outlook. Wyatt Langford would have been an "A" grade player last year – that mark will be reserved for similarly high-impact prospects that could thrive in an everyday role.

We've incorporated grids into the FAAB articles, so users can easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

This is our weekly look at American League free agents. We have two goals for this article:

Starting Pitcher

Shane Bieber, Guardians: Bieber resumed his rehab stint Tuesday and once again embarrassed some poor hapless youths in the Arizona Complex League, just like he'd done back in late May. He only threw 32 pitches (20 strikes), and the Guardians won't rush the 30-year-old right-hander through his rehab given that he's already had one setback, but an early August season debut seems within reach. It's impossible to predict what kind of numbers Bieber might provide a fantasy staff when he does return, but those two starts in 2024 are awfully tantalizing. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team AL: $3

Richard Fitts, Red Sox: The 25-year-old righty will rejoin the big-league rotation Tuesday, for a less than appealing matchup against Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and company in Philly. Fitts has a 6.59 ERA in four big-league appearances since the beginning of June despite a solid 13:4 K:BB, serving up five homers in 13.2 innings, and his leash figures to be short. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $3

Luis Gil, Yankees: Gil should beat Bieber to the majors, so if you're l