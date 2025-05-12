Drew Pomeranz News: Secures first save Monday

Pomeranz collected the save in Monday's 5-2 victory over the Marlins, allowing one hit and no walks over a scoreless inning with two strikeouts.

The veteran southpaw collected his first save since Aug. 11, 2020 against the Dodgers when he was on the Padres. Pomeranz could enter the saves discussion in Chicago since Porter Hodge unraveled in a high leverage during Sunday's loss to the Mets and Ryan Pressly has struggled to a 7.07 ERA across 14 innings. Pomeranz has been steady since debuting with the Cubs on April 25, firing 7.2 scoreless innings with a 0.52 WHIP and 8:2 K:BB.