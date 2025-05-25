NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our NL FAAB Factor series.

The chart, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's skills and role on an A-E scale. An "A" grade is reserved for a high-impact prospect stepping into an everyday role.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

If you have questions on players, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

STARTING PITCHER

Aaron Ashby, Brewers: Ashby started the season on the injured list due to a right oblique strain suffered in mid-March. He was cleared in early May to embark on a rehab assignment and made four appearances during a stint at Triple-A Nashville where he logged a 1.50 ERA and a 4:5 K:BB across six innings. The 26-year-old southpaw was activated and called up on Friday. Ashby will likely be used as a long reliever, but could start if needed. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (same injury return bid)

Mike Burrows, Pirates: Burrows was promoted from Triple-A Indianapolis to start Thursday, where he took the loss after allowing four runs on four hits and two walks with three Ks over five innings. He returned from Tommy John surgery in the second half of 2024 and sported a 2.51 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 41:11 K:BB across 32.1 innings this year to earn the call-up. Burrows sits 94-95 MPH on his fastball with good movement and leaning on his nasty 86 MPH changeup for whiffs. He also mixes in an upper-70s curveball and seldom-thrown slider. Burrows next faces a tough matchup against Arizona and has Bubba Chandler breathing down his neck to be the next man up in Pittsburgh. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Aaron Civale, Brewers: Civale, sidelined since Mar. 31 with a strained left hamstring, made his return to action Thursday as he gave up two runs on four hits and a pair of walks while striking out three through four innings and 73 pitches. He joined the Brewers rather than making a third rehab start. In the two tuneup outings at Triple-A Nashville, Civale tossed nine scoreless innings with a 5:2 K:BB. He emerged as one of Milwaukee's most-consistent arms during the second half of 2024 after coming over from the Rays in July by posting a 3.53 ERA through 14 starts. Civale should remain in the rotation even after the team's injured starters return. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (same injury return bid)

Tanner Gordon, Rockies: Gordon was promoted and started in place of the injured Chase Dollander (forearm) on Friday. His outing was stronger than expected as he surrendered two runs on five hits and two walks while fanning five over six innings to earn the win over the Yankees. The 27-year-old gave up four earned runs from 6.1 innings during his season debut against the Tigers earlier this month and hasn't had much success in Triple-A with a 6.23 ERA and 1.72 WHIP across 39 frames. Gordon will get a second start. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $6

DL Hall, Brewers: Hall, who suffered a lat strain in late February that landed him on the 60-day IL, struck out six and allowed two hits and one walk over three scoreless innings and 57 pitches in a rehab start Wednesday with Triple-A Nashville. After kicking off his assignment May 3 in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League and making two starts, he's moved up to Nashville for his most recent two outings. Hall will likely make one or two more appearances before being reinstated. With Aaron Ashby and Aaron Civale back with the parent club and Brandon Woodruff close to returning, Hall could either remain in the minors or end up in Milwaukee's bullpen as a long reliever. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5 (same injury return bid)

Kyle Harrison, Giants: Harrison is normally a starter, but was used out of the bullpen following his recall from Triple-A Sacramento in early May. Over his six outings at that level, he turned in a 3.46 ERA and 38:8 K:BB through 26 innings. Harrison made four relief appearances since being promoted and has conceded two runs with a 7:3 K:BB over 5.1 frames. He'll be sliding into the rotation spot vacated by Justin Verlander (pectoral), but will probably be limited initially after not pitching more than two innings in over three weeks. Harrison gave up two runs on five hits Saturday while fanning four over four innings and throwing 43 of his 57 pitches for strikes. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team-NL: $9 (up if thinks he remains in rotation)

Frankie Montas, Mets: Montas, sidelined with a high grade lat strain and profiled the last two weeks, gets another mention as he began a minor-league rehab assignment Saturday with High-A Brooklyn. He struggled with his command with only 20 of 37 pitches for strikes while allowing two hits, two walks and two earned runs in 1.1 innings of work while his fastball was clocked at around 93–94 MPH. Barring any setbacks, Montas should be activated within a month. The right-hander signed a one-year, $17 million contract with a similar player option for 2026 with the Mets last December and should slide into the middle/back-end of the Mets' rotation once activated. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (same early injury return bid)

Brandon Woodruff, Brewers: Woodruff tweaked his right ankle on May 11 in what was expected to be the final rehab start in his recovery from 2023 surgery on his throwing shoulder. After being shut down for a few days, he started a new 30-day assignment on Wednesday and produced four scoreless innings on 59 pitches at Triple-A Nashville. Woodruff will pitch at least one more time at that level - marking his eighth appearance - before joining the Brewers. His fastball is in the 93-94 MPH range - down two ticks from prior velocity - though he could regain that as he builds arm strength. Once back, Woodruff should move into Milwaukee's second or third rotation spot. 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14 (same injury return bid)

RELIEF PITCHER

David Bednar, Pirates: Bednar isn't all the way back to his All-Star form, yet he does have two saves over his last three appearances bookending a rough outing. He struggled earlier this season and eventually ended up in the minors. A quick reset at Triple-A Indianapolis where Bednar didn't issue a walk with one hit and six Ks through four scoreless innings earned him a return to the Majors. He's allowed six earned runs with a 21:3 K:BB through 14.2 innings with four saves during that stretch. 12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: Rostered

Paul Blackburn, Mets: Blackburn will make his final rehab start Tuesday for Triple-A Syracuse. This comes after seven scoreless innings from his last rehab outing, which was his sixth overall. Even though Blackburn will pitch out of the bullpen when activated, he's being stretched out as a starter. He was unable to earn a rotation spot during spring training and was poised to begin the campaign in a relief role before knee inflammation surfaced. That role is his path to the bigs with starting pitchers Frankie Montas and Sean Manaea likely both back late June. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5 (same injury return bid)

Huascar Brazoban, Mets: Brazoban struggled after his trade from the Marlins last season. He's been fantastic so far this year with a 0.90 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 30:8 K:BB through 30 innings while adding six holds and his first career save to his three wins prior to taking the loss on Friday. Brazoban has changed his pitch utilization while also markedly increasing his first strike percentage thrown, both of which have aided his fine start. Look for him to remain a key piece in the Mets' bullpen. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

Reed Garrett, Mets: Garrett is in manager Carlos Mendoza's and pitching coach Jeremy Hefner's circle of trust. While not quite as dominant as he was in his breakout 2024 campaign, he still sports a 0.95 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 19:1 K:BB through 19 innings. As one of the primary setup men for Edwin Diaz, Garrett notched his 11th hold on Wednesday to put him among the league leaders. He's also already made 21 appearances, adding to his value in leagues that use that category. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7

Max Lazar, Phillies: The Phillies recalled Lazar from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday. He'll initially work in middle relief after turning in a 3.12 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 20:6 K:BB from 17.1 innings with Lehigh Valley. Lazar gave up two runs on three hits in a pair of innings during his debut Tuesday. He may remain up with Philly until a starter or lefty reliever is acquired or needed. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

Jorge Lopez/Jackson Rutledge, Nationals: With Kyle Finnegan dealing with shoulder fatigue, Lopez registered the save on Saturday. The 32-year-old righty has endured some rough stretches this season, yet has reeled off five straight scoreless appearances while collecting a win and two holds in addition to the most recent save. It's not clear how long Finnegan may be unavailable, but the Nats haven't yet placed him on the IL. If the team's regular closer does end up needing a lengthier absence, Jackson Rutledge - who had pitched Thursday and Friday and is having his second straight solid campaign - could join Lopez in the ninth-inning mix given the latter's 6.00 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 16:6 K:BB through 24 innings. Lopez - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7; Rutledge - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (up if Finnegan goes on IL)

Justin Martinez, Diamondbacks: Martinez, on the shelf since May 1 due to right shoulder inflammation that resulted in a significant velocity drop during his last couple of relief appearances before being sidelined, was activated on Friday. The right-hander benefitted from the extended rest as he posted scoreless innings in both of his minor-league rehab appearances while reaching 101.1 MPH with his sinker during his most recent outing at Triple-A Reno on Tuesday. Martinez should eventually settle back in as the Diamondbacks' preferred closer, though manager Torey Lovullo may not give him the role right away with Shelby Miller filling in nicely. He was charged with his first blown save of the season and took the loss Saturday against the Cardinals as he coughed up two runs on two hits and a walk while working the eighth inning. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (injury return bid, if available)

Bobby Miller, Dodgers: Miller's stock has certainly plummeted. He was called up Saturday to provide LA another bullpen arm after their 13-inning win on Friday. The righty surrendered six runs in three innings earlier this season and hasn't been much better in the minors by turning in a 5.87 ERA since being sent down to Oklahoma City. Miller was once a big-time prospect, but those days have passed. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

Daniel Palencia, Cubs: Palencia blew the save and took the loss on Monday in Miami by allowing a pair of runs, though rebounded Wednesday with a scoreless inning and the save. The righty is receiving some time in the closer role along with Drew Pomeranz with Porter Hodge (oblique) currently on the IL and Ryan Pressly struggling. Palencia could strengthen his grip on the job if he pitches well while Hodge is on the shelf, and he's mostly done that in 2025 with a 2.16 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 16 strikeouts across 16.2 innings. Those numbers are a vast improvement on what he's historically done throughout his career, so be careful not to overrate. But saves are saves. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

CATCHER

Moises Ballesteros, Cubs: Ballesteros was mentioned the last two weeks due to his fine early-season performance at Triple-A Iowa and subsequent call-up before being sent back down to Iowa on Tuesday due to the return of Ian Happ off the IL. Across his first 18 big-league plate appearances, he slashed .188/.278/.188 with no extra-base hits, three RBI, three runs and a 2:1 BB:K. Ballesteros is back here as he'll likely be riding the Iowa-Chicago shuttle with Miguel Amaya expected to be out after straining his oblique on Saturday. He had produced a .372/.420/.526 line with four homers, two steals and an 10.7 percent strikeout rate in 34 games at Iowa prior to his first promotion. The 5-foot-8, 195-pound catcher faces questions about his defense, though he should see additional playing time backing up Carson Kelly with Amaya sidelined. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (same bid from prior, up if he sees additional playing time)

Luis Campusano, Padres: Campusano was brought up Saturday to replace Jason Heyward, who went on the IL Saturday with a strained left oblique. The 26-year-old backstop is 0-for-6 with five walks in the bigs this season, yet has slashed .275/.370/.550 with three home runs, nine RBI and five runs across 46 plate appearances since being sent down in early May. Campusano will get some spot duty behind the plate while also operating as a pinch-hitter. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5

Liam Hicks, Marlins: Hicks went 2-for-4 last Sunday to extend his hitting streak to five games over which he batted .438 (7-for-16). The Marlins have been trying to find ways to work his bat into the lineup more often despite the presence of Agustin Ramirez and Nick Fortes, though he was on the bench the next two except for a pinch-hitting appearance. Hicks is slashing .277/.344/.494 with four homers and 20 RBI across 95 plate appearances. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $7

Luis Torrens, Mets: Francisco Alvarez has yet to find his offensive form, opening the door for Torrens to still receive solid action behind the plate. He started while Alvarez was sidelined by injury and has started seven of 19 games during May. Torrens went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and a run scored Wednesday and has hit safely over the last five while batting. 300 (6-for-20) for the month. Alvarez is entrenched as the Mets' starter, but Torrens' workload and current form still provide fantasy value in deep NL-only formats. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $7

FIRST BASE

Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Reds: Encarnacion-Strand, placed on the IL Apr. 17 due to lower-back inflammation, began a rehab assignment Thursday in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League. He'll likely stick around there for a few games before eventually transferring his rehab assignment to a higher affiliate, and a return by the end of next week could be a possibility if everything goes smoothly. Before landing on the shelf, Encarnacion-Strand had been Cincinnati's primary first baseman, yet only produced a .158/.183/.298 line over 60 plate appearances. With Spencer Steer having since settled in at first the past month and picking up the pace following a slow start, Encarnacion-Strand - who was limited to 29 games last season due to a fractured wrist - may not have an everyday spot in the lineup once he returns. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (early return bid)

SECOND BASE

Thairo Estrada, Rockies: Estrada, who fractured his wrist late in spring training, started a rehab assignment at Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday. He'll likely require a decent amount of rehab outings to get his timing back at the plate before making his Rockies debut. Estrada signed a one-year deal with the club this past offseason to be their primary second baseman. He registered solid years in 2022-23 in SF before suffering a nightmarish 2024 before earning his latest contract. Once active, Estrada should slot in as the team's starting second sacker. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (early injury return bid)

Garrett Hampson, Reds: Hampson was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks earlier this week after only slashing .167/.359/.167 in 41 plate appearances and signed a MLB deal with the Reds Friday. The 30-year-old should operate in a utility role. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

THIRD BASE

Andres Chaparro, Nationals: Chaparro (oblique) had his rehab assignment transferred this week to Triple-A Rochester. Shelved since mid-March with a left oblique strain, he played five games with the rookie-level Florida Complex League Nationals where he went 4-for-15 with one homer before being moved up. Dealt to the Nationals by the D-Backs at the trade deadline last year, Chaparro could be Washington's starting third baseman when he's ready to come back. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6 (early injury return bid)

SHORTSTOP

Kyle Farmer, Rockies: Michael Toglia's 41.7 percent strikeout rate in May has resulted in a decrease in playing time. Farmer has stepped in to fill his spot at first as part of his recent increased workload. Toglia should eventually regain his role while Thairo Estrada will also be back from his injury within the next few weeks, which will relegate Farmer to backup duty. Until then, his value rises while he's playing consistently. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Casey Schmitt, Giants: Schmidt, diagnosed with a Grade 2 oblique strain on Apr. 21, was activated Monday after a short rehab stint at Triple-A Sacramento. The injury was expected to sideline him for about a month and he'll see time around the diamond. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

OUTFIELD

Jerar Encarnacion, Giants: Encarnacion (left hand fracture) reported to the rookie-level Arizona Complex League this past week to resume his rehab assignment. He began that May 10 at Triple-A Sacramento, but was shut down after two matchups after experiencing some soreness in his hand. Encarnacion underwent surgery in late March to repair a fractured left hand and appeared on track for activation from the 60-day IL when first eligible on May 26, though this setback may sideline him into June. The 27-year-old offers significant power with poor plate discipline and appeared slated to be the Giants' primary DH before getting hurt. Signs point to Encarnacion slotting in as the primary first baseman as LaMonte Wade has struggled, though he could also get work at DH with Wilmer Flores and in the outfield versus lefties. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (same injury return bid)

Robert Hassell, Nationals: Hassell, the eighth pick in the 2020 Draft, was acquired from the Padres in the 2022 Juan Soto blockbuster deal. He was added to the Nationals' 40-man roster in November and promoted from Triple-A Rochester. Hassell got the nod with Jacob Young (shoulder) dealing with an injury and Dylan Crews (back) on the 10-day IL. After a slow start to the Triple-A campaign, he caught fire with a .339/.381/.559 slash line via four homers, 14 RBI, eight runs and two steals from 63 plate appearances since the start of May to earn the promotion. Hassell went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and two runs scored during his MLB debut Thursday and will stick around until Washington gets healthy, but could earn a longer run if he gets hot. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (up in keeper leagues)

Daylen Lile, Nationals: Lile was called up Friday with Jacob Young placed on the 10-day IL with a sprained left shoulder AC. A second-round selection in 2021, he began the year at Double-A Harrisburg before moving up to Triple-A Rochester in late April. Between the two stops, the 22-year-old slashed .337/.383/.509 with three long balls, 23 RBI, 30 runs and nine steals over 39 contests. The rookie started Friday, but will likely head back to Rochester once one of Dylan Crews (oblique) or Jacob Young (shoulder) gets healthy. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Brandon Lockridge, Padres: Lockridge has a clearer path to consistent playing time with Jason Heyward hitting the IL on Saturday with a strained left oblique. He hasn't done much since returning to the Padres earlier this month, though does offer stolen base potential as his main value. Lockridge could also post a decent OBA, but that hasn't yet happened for him in the Majors. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $6

Jared Young, Mets: Young signed a minor-league deal with the Mets this offseason. He had a monster campaign in the KBO last year after previously struggling in the bigs. Young had spent all of 2025 in the minors, where he slashed .256/.371/.500 with five homers, 21 RBI and 15 runs scored across 97 Triple-A plate appearances. Now with the parent club, he'll supply them with a bench piece capable of playing the infield and outfield while replacing Jose Azocar, who was designated for assignment. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

