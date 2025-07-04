Emmanuel Rivera News: Sticking with Orioles
Rivera accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A Norfolk on Friday after clearing waivers, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Rivera logged only one at-bat during his three-day stint in the bigs and will now return to Norfolk, where he's slashed .280/.358/.312 through 106 plate appearances. Rivera remains an option to rejoin the Orioles later this summer if Baltimore's infield depth is tested.
