Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Emmanuel Rivera headshot

Emmanuel Rivera News: Sticking with Orioles

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 4, 2025

Rivera accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A Norfolk on Friday after clearing waivers, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Rivera logged only one at-bat during his three-day stint in the bigs and will now return to Norfolk, where he's slashed .280/.358/.312 through 106 plate appearances. Rivera remains an option to rejoin the Orioles later this summer if Baltimore's infield depth is tested.

Emmanuel Rivera
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now