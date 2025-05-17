Enrique Hernandez News: Gets aboard five times in loss
Hernandez went 2-for-2 with a solo home run, three walks and three total runs scored in Saturday's 11-9 loss to the Angels.
Hernandez has three multi-hit efforts over his last nine games, going 10-for-27 (.370) with two homers in that span. The utility player had drawn just seven walks over 101 plate appearances prior to Saturday, with his three-walk performance in this contest helping to lift his on-base percentage from .270 to .305. He's added seven homers, 16 RBI, 16 runs scored, two doubles and no stolen bases over 36 contests this season.
