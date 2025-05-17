Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Enrique Hernandez headshot

Enrique Hernandez News: Gets aboard five times in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2025

Hernandez went 2-for-2 with a solo home run, three walks and three total runs scored in Saturday's 11-9 loss to the Angels.

Hernandez has three multi-hit efforts over his last nine games, going 10-for-27 (.370) with two homers in that span. The utility player had drawn just seven walks over 101 plate appearances prior to Saturday, with his three-walk performance in this contest helping to lift his on-base percentage from .270 to .305. He's added seven homers, 16 RBI, 16 runs scored, two doubles and no stolen bases over 36 contests this season.

Enrique Hernandez
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now