Greg Weissert News: Earns hold Sunday

Weissert struck out one over a scoreless eighth inning to earn a hold in Sunday's 3-1 win over Atlanta.

With Justin Slaten (shoulder) landing on the injured list prior to Sunday's game, Red Sox manager Alex Cora turned to Weissert to preserve the lead for closer Aroldis Chapman. Weissert has been sneaky good out of the Boston's bullpen, recording a 2.08 ERA over 13 appearances during the month of May.