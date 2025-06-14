Menu
Fantasy Baseball
Jason Heyward Injury: In midst of rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 14, 2025

Heyward began a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on Friday, going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts.

Heyward's appearance Friday was his first game action since May 22. The veteran outfielder landed on the injured list two days later due to a strained left oblique, and it's unclear how many games he'll play with El Paso before he's ready to be activated. Heyward slotted in as the DH during his first rehab contest, so the Padres may want him to play the field at least once before bringing him back to the big club.

