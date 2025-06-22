This article is part of our NL FAAB Factor series.

The chart, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's skills and role on an A-E scale. An "A" grade is reserved for a high-impact prospect stepping into an everyday role.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

If you have questions on players, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

STARTING PITCHER

Chase Burns, Reds: Burns is expected to be called up from Triple-A Louisville and make his major-league debut against the Yankees on Tuesday. He continued his dominance in the minors last Wednesday as he struck out seven over seven innings while allowing one run on three hits and no walks. Burns has only given up more than one earned run twice through 13 starts this year. He made the jump to Triple-A after posting an impressive 1.29 ERA and 0.71 WHIP with 55 strikeouts across 42 innings and eight outings with Double-A Chattanooga. Burns was advanced there in mid-April after producing a 3.09 ERA and 0.89 WHIP with 20 Ks through 11.2 innings at High-A Dayton. In addition to a straight upper-90s fastball (touches 102), the second overall pick from 2024 boasts a monster upper-80s slider. Burns' curveball is also a plus offering and a seldom-used changeup will flash plus to provide several options to retire hitters. He gets the nod with both Hunter Greene (groin) and Wade Miley (elbow) sidelined. 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14 (upped bid from prior)

Nestor Cortes, Brewers: Cortes, diagnosed with a left elbow flexor strain and placed on the injured list on Apr. 6, progressed to throwing a bullpen with two up-downs on Wednesday and no after-effects. He'll next throw a live bullpen before advancing to starting a rehab assignment. Cortes's progress has been slow, but he could be back around the All-Star Game barring any setbacks. Acquired in the Devin Williams deal this offseason, he should be part of the team's starting rotation when healthy. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (same early injury bid)

Didier Fuentes, Braves: Fuentes, who just turned 20 earlier in the week, was promoted to start Friday against Miami where he surrendered four runs on six hits and one walk in five innings while fanning three. He started the year at High-A Rome, then was moved to Double-A Columbus after three starts before advancing to Triple-A Gwinnett for one outing. Fuentes' overall numbers weren't, yet he collected a 2.41 ERA and 23:4 K:BB across 18.2 innings covering his last four appearances. It was expected to just be a spot start, though Chris Sale's fractured left ribcage likely means Fuentes will remain in the rotation. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5 (up in keeper leagues)

Janson Junk, Marlins: Junk moved into the Miami rotation on Friday, where he picked up the win after five innings of one-run ball with five hits and no walks while striking out five. This was his first start since 2023 after working in bulk relief. Junk's fastball is up almost two MPH from last year while his walk rate has been halved. With Max Meyer on the shelf with a hip injury, Junk may have earned himself more starts - with the next scheduled appearances set to come on the road against the Giants. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Joey Lucchesi, Giants: Lucchesi was called up last Sunday from Triple-A Sacramento to provide bullpen depth following the trade of Kyle Harrison to the Red Sox. He previously started in 77 of his 81 ML appearances, but worked exclusively in relief with Sacramento this year a 3.23 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 31:8 K:BB through 30.2 innings. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

Frankie Montas, Mets: Montas, sidelined with a high grade lat strain and profiled the last month, finished his rehab assignment on Wednesday with his outing going as poorly as his other minor-league outings as he allowed five runs on seven hits and a walk in five innings at Triple-A Syracuse. Over six rehab starts and 18.2 innings between High-A and Triple-A, he's struggled to a 12.05 ERA and 12:10 K:BB while serving up eight homers. Despite the poor numbers, Montas will be activated and start Tuesday against the Braves due to the team's starting needs. The right-hander, who signed a one-year, $17 million contract with a similar player option for 2026 with the Mets last December, should remain part of the middle/back-end of the rotation. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (same early injury return bid)

Andrew Painter, Phillies: Pitching on regular (four days) rest for the first time after conceding a career-high six runs during his previous start, Painter gave up one hit and two walks with six strikeouts across five scoreless frames last Sunday for Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He's recovering from Tommy John in Jul. 2023 and is building towards an All-Star break promotion, with his last solid outing alleviating some concerns after a rough patch. Painter showed that his stuff was back in the Arizona Fall League by using all four of his plus pitches with his four-seam fastball up to 99 and averaging 97. He'll slot into the Philly rotation once promoted. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (same stash candidate bid)

Carson Palmquist, Rockies: Palmqvist, sent down last Thursday, was called back up Sunday to take the place of the injured Kyle Freeland (back) where he gave up four runs on four hits and three walks with two Ks during 4.2 innings on Monday while yet to go more than five innings in an outing. He should remain in the rotation at least until Freeland or one of the other injured starters returns. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

Chase Petty, Reds: The Reds placed Wade Miley on the 15-day IL on Friday - retroactive to Jun. 17 - due to a left flexor strain. Stepping into his roster and rotation spot - at least in the short-term - is Petty, though he operated in a bulk relief role Saturday. His big-league numbers in two outings before Saturday's start were ugly, but he's been extremely good at Triple-A Louisville other than one subpar appearance. Petty will need to pitch well to keep that spot with Chase Burns next up. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7

Blade Tidwell, Mets: Tidwell was called up to make his second career major-league start on Friday, where he gave up two runs on four hits and three walks with four strikeouts over 3.2 innings versus the Phillies. In his first MLB start back on May 4 against the Cardinals, he allowed six earned with nine hits and three walks across 3.2 frames. This is more of a need than an earned start as Tidwell registered a 4.76 ERA and 1.27 WHIP at Triple-A Syracuse, though did notch 73 Ks through 62.1 innings. It was a one-and-done outing for him as Frankie Montas will start Tuesday and Sean Manaea could return at the start of July. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (stash bid)

Justin Verlander, Giants: Verlander, who missed about three weeks with a right pectoral strain, returned to action Wednesday after eschewing a rehab start. He tossed a 65-pitch simulated game to lead to his activation and came back to concede four runs (three earned) on three hits and one walk while striking out six across 4.2 innings. Verlander went 0-2 in six outings before going on the IL while registering a 2.97 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 24:12 K:BB from 33.1 innings, yet his overall numbers are a far cry from that. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

Brandon Woodruff, Brewers: Woodruff, first recovering from right shoulder surgery and then a tweaked right ankle, was close to returning when he was hit on the right elbow with a comeback on Jun. 3. He threw his first bullpen session since the injury last Sunday lasting 25 pitches. On Thursday, he threw an up-down bullpen session of 40 to simulate two innings and will do one more BP session on Tuesday, which should pave the way for resuming his rehab assignment. When that happens, Woodruff hopes to throw around 60 pitches during his first outing and then 75-80 next time out. If all goes well, that might be enough for him to return to the Brewers, possibly before the All-Star break. Once back, Woodruff should occupy the second or third spot in the rotation. 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14 (same injury return bid)

RELIEF PITCHER

Seth Halvorsen, Rockies: Halvorsen notched back-to-back saves this week, though he blew the chance on Thursday and took t