Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Javier Sanoja headshot

Javier Sanoja News: Collects third steal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2025

Sanoja went 1-for-3 with a walk, two runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Monday's win over the Cubs.

The 22-year-old got the start at shortstop and batted ninth, and Sanoja was a key part of the Marlins' game-winning rally in the ninth inning, drawing a walk ahead of Jesus Sanchez's walk-off triple. Sanoja has been a fixture in the lineup of late in a middle infield spot with Xavier Edwards (back) landing on the IL just as Otto Lopez was activated from it, but he hasn't really taken advantage. Through 51 plate appearances in May, Sanoja is slashing just .167/.216/.229 with four runs, four RBI and two of his three steals on the season.

Javier Sanoja
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now