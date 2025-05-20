Javier Sanoja News: Collects third steal

Sanoja went 1-for-3 with a walk, two runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Monday's win over the Cubs.

The 22-year-old got the start at shortstop and batted ninth, and Sanoja was a key part of the Marlins' game-winning rally in the ninth inning, drawing a walk ahead of Jesus Sanchez's walk-off triple. Sanoja has been a fixture in the lineup of late in a middle infield spot with Xavier Edwards (back) landing on the IL just as Otto Lopez was activated from it, but he hasn't really taken advantage. Through 51 plate appearances in May, Sanoja is slashing just .167/.216/.229 with four runs, four RBI and two of his three steals on the season.