Landon Knack News: Struggles early in bulk-relief turn

Knack allowed four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three over five innings of relief Monday versus the Diamondbacks. He did not factor in the decision.

Jack Dreyer was tagged for three runs over the first two innings, and Knack wasn't any better when he took over for the third. All four runs were scored in that frame, as Knack yielded two-run homers to Lourdes Gurriel and Gabriel Moreno before settling in. Knack still finished with 106 pitches (68 strikes), which helped spare the Dodgers' bullpen in the loss. Knack is struggling to put it together in his second big-league season, posting a 6.17 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 23:10 K:BB across 23.1 innings. With none of the Dodgers' injured starting pitchers close to a return, expect Knack to make another appearance over the weekend versus the Mets, though it remains to be seen if he'll start or follow an opener again.