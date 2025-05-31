This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

Through Friday, May scoring was essentially the same as April (it usually inches up). Homers and BABIP increased while there were fewer strikeouts (albeit with fewer walks), so runs should have also went up. Look for the ERA to rise in June due to warmer weather and a slightly high May LOB% that artificially lowered scoring monthly scoring.

Month ERA WHIP K% BB% HR% BABIP March/April 4.03 1.30 22.1% 9.0% 2.8% 0.288 May 4.00 1.29 21.8% 8.3% 2.9% 0.294

