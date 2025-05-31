Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week

Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week

Written by 
Todd Zola 
Published on May 31, 2025
Find your PERFECT PICK

View RotoWire's advanced analysis across all major sportsbooks and DFS.

  • Daily Picks
  • Effortless Analysis
  • Data-Driven Decisions
  • Web and App Support
Baseball

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

Through Friday, May scoring was essentially the same as April (it usually inches up). Homers and BABIP increased while there were fewer strikeouts (albeit with fewer walks), so runs should have also went up. Look for the ERA to rise in June due to warmer weather and a slightly high May LOB% that artificially lowered scoring monthly scoring.

MonthERAWHIPK%BB%HR%BABIP
March/April4.031.3022.1%9.0%2.8%0.288
May4.001.2921.8%8.3%2.9%0.294

The Probable Pitchers page is used for matchups, so please direct rotation questions over there. I'm happy to handle rankings questions below.

As always, these are preliminary. The final set will be posted late Sunday night/early Monday morning.

Week of June 2 - June 8

Mixed League

RKPitcherTMOPPComments
1Zack WheelerPHI@TOR, @PITHome, road, doesn't matter. Keeps wheelering and dealering
2Tarik SkubalDET@CWS 
3Framber ValdezHOU@PIT 
4Joe RyanMIN@ATH, TORRyan's hope is that he stays healthy
5Carlos RodonNYYCLE, BOS3-0, .50 ERA, .83 WHIP with 23 K over last 18 IP
6Pablo LopezMIN@ATH, TOR 
7Freddy PeraltaMIL@CIN, SD 
8Cole RagansKC@STL 
9Jesus LuzardoPHI@PIT 
10Jacob deGromTEX@WAS 
11Drew RasmussenTBTEX, MIAThree straight QS, each six scoreless frames
12Paul SkenesPITHOU 
13Ranger SuarezPHI@PIT 
14Corbin BurnesARI@CIN

Through Friday, May scoring was essentially the same as April (it usually inches up). Homers and BABIP increased while there were fewer strikeouts (albeit with fewer walks), so runs should have also went up. Look for the ERA to rise in June due to warmer weather and a slightly high May LOB% that artificially lowered scoring monthly scoring.

MonthERAWHIPK%BB%HR%BABIP
March/April4.031.3022.1%9.0%2.8%0.288
May4.001.2921.8%8.3%2.9%0.294

The Probable Pitchers page is used for matchups, so please direct rotation questions over there. I'm happy to handle rankings questions below.

As always, these are preliminary. The final set will be posted late Sunday night/early Monday morning.

Week of June 2 - June 8

Mixed League

RKPitcherTMOPPComments
1Zack WheelerPHI@TOR, @PITHome, road, doesn't matter. Keeps wheelering and dealering
2Tarik SkubalDET@CWS 
3Framber ValdezHOU@PIT 
4Joe RyanMIN@ATH, TORRyan's hope is that he stays healthy
5Carlos RodonNYYCLE, BOS3-0, .50 ERA, .83 WHIP with 23 K over last 18 IP
6Pablo LopezMIN@ATH, TOR 
7Freddy PeraltaMIL@CIN, SD 
8Cole RagansKC@STL 
9Jesus LuzardoPHI@PIT 
10Jacob deGromTEX@WAS 
11Drew RasmussenTBTEX, MIAThree straight QS, each six scoreless frames
12Paul SkenesPITHOU 
13Ranger SuarezPHI@PIT 
14Corbin BurnesARI@CIN 
15Kris BubicKC@CWS 
16Chris SaleATLARI 
17Max FriedNYYCLE 
18Yoshinobu YamamotoLAD@STL 
19Logan WebbSFSD, ATLStrikeouts still strong
20Luis SeverinoATHMIN, BAL 
21Dylan CeaseSD@SF 
22Brandon PfaadtARI@CIN 
23Jack FlahertyDET@CWS, CHCBack on track, 2.45 ERA and .82 WHIP over last 22 IP
24Bailey OberMIN@ATH 
25Matthew BoydCHC@WAS 
26Nathan EovaldiTEX@WAS 
27Kodai SengaNYM@COL 
28Nick PivettaSD@SF 
29Ryan PepiotTBTEX 
30Cristopher SanchezPHI@TOR 
31Spencer SchwellenbachATL@SF 
32Tomoyuki SuganoBAL@SEA, @ATH 
33Hunter GreeneCINMIL 
34Robbie RaySFSD 
35Ryan WeathersMIA@TB 
36Bryan WooSEABAL 
37Lance McCullersHOU@PIT, @CLERide him while he's healthy
38Spencer StriderATLARI, @SFControl slow to come around
39Grant HolmesATLARI 
40Dustin MayLADNYM, @STL 
41Edward CabreraMIA@TB7.23 ERA, 1.77 WHIP over first 4 GS, 2.53/1.08 over next four
42Zach EflinBAL@SEA 
43Andrew AbbottCINMIL 
44Brady SingerCINMIL, ARI 
45Matthew LiberatoreSTLKC 
46Clarke SchmidtNYYCLE 
47Hunter BrownHOU@CLE 
48George KirbySEABAL, @LAANot there yet, remain patient
49Kevin GausmanTOR@MIN 
50Nick MartinezCINARI 
51Bryce MillerSEA@LAA 
52Tyler MahleTEX@TB, @WAS4.24 xFIP more indicative of a league average guy
53Garrett CrochetBOS@NYY 
54Shane SmithCWSDET, KCWalk rate creeping up
55Aaron CivaleMIL@CIN 
56Luis CastilloSEA@LAA 
57Taj BradleyTBMIA 
58Jeffrey SpringsATHMIN 
59Shane BazTBTEX 
60Merrill KellyARI@ATL 
61Tylor MegillNYM@LAD, @COL 
62Patrick CorbinTEX@TB 
63Gavin WilliamsCLEHOU 
64Landen RouppSFSD 
65Seth LugoKC@STL 
66Chris PaddackMINTOR 
67Mitchell ParkerWASTEX 
68Quinn PriesterMIL@CIN 
69Jacob LopezATHMIN, BAL 
70Clay HolmesNYM@COL 
71Jose BerriosTORPHI 
72Mitch KellerPITHOU 
73Nick LodoloCINARI 
74Zebby MatthewsMIN@ATH 
75Michael WachaKC@CWS 
76Max MeyerMIACOL 
77Tanner BibeeCLE@NYY 
78Andre PallanteSTLKC 
79Sandy AlcantaraMIACOL 
80Cade HortonCHC@WAS, @DET 
81Cade PovichBAL@SEA 
82Zack LittellTBMIA 
83Eury PerezMIA@TB 
84Bowden FrancisTORPHI, @MIN 
85Eduardo RodriguezARI@CIN 
86Kyle HartSD@SF 
87Jose SorianoLAA@BOS 
88Sonny GraySTLLAD 
89Jack LeiterTEX@TB 
90Jameson TaillonCHC@DET 
91Adrian HouserCWSKC 
92Michael SorokaWASTEX 
93Ben BrownCHC@DET 
94David PetersonNYM@LAD 
95Miles MikolasSTLKC 
96Reese OlsonDETCHC 
97Chris BassittTORPHI 
98Michael LorenzenKC@STL, @CWS 
99Chad PatrickMILSD 
100Ryan GustoHOU@PIT 
101JP SearsATHBAL 
102Hayden BirdsongSFATL 
103Mix 12 Reliever   
104Zac GallenARI@ATL 
105Walker BuehlerBOS@NYY 
106Jose QuintanaMILSD 
107Clayton KershawLADNYM 
108Mix 15 Reliever   
109Casey MizeDET@CWS 
110Dean KremerBAL@ATH 
111Sean BurkeCWSDET 
112Stephen KolekSD@SF, @MIL 
113Landon KnackLAD@STL 
114Charlie MortonBAL@ATH 
115Will WarrenNYYBOS 
116Ryne NelsonARI@ATL 
117Jake IrvinWASCHC 
118Matt WaldronSD@MIL 
119Cal QuantrillMIACOL 
120Lucas GiolitoBOSLAA 
121Taijuan WalkerPHI@TOR 
122Trevor WilliamsWASCHC, TEX 
123Tony GonsolinLADNYM 
124Jack KochanowiczLAASEA 
125Brayan BelloBOSLAA 
126Colin ReaCHC@WAS 
127MacKenzie GoreWASCHC 
128Davis MartinCWSDET 
129Kyle HendricksLAASEA 
130Colton GordonHOU@CLE 
131Justin WrobleskiLADNYM 
132Sawyer Gipson-LongDET@CWS, CHC 
133Emerson HancockSEABAL 
134Gunnar HoglundATHMIN 
135Ryan YarbroughNYYBOS 
136Steven MatzSTLLAD 
137Slade CecconiCLEHOU 
138German MarquezCOL@MIA, NYM 
139Griffin CanningNYM@LAD 
140Jonathan CannonCWSDET, KC 
141Tyler AndersonLAA@BOS, SEA 
142Luis L. OrtizCLE@NYY 
143Eric LauerTOR@MIN 
144Logan AllenCLE@NYY, HOU 
145Justin VerlanderSFSD, ATL 
146Yusei KikuchiLAA@BOS 
147Erick FeddeSTLLAD 
148Richard FittsBOSLAA, @NYY 
149Bryce ElderATL@SF 
150Randy VasquezSD@MIL 
151Andrew HeaneyPITPHI 
152Bailey FalterPITPHI 
153Mike BurrowsPITHOU, PHI 
154Kyle FreelandCOL@MIA 
155Paul BlackburnNYM@LAD 
156Carson PalmquistCOLNYM 
157Tanner GordonCOL@MIA 
158Antonio SenzatelaCOLNYM 

American League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Tarik SkubalDET@CWS 
2Framber ValdezHOU@PIT 
3Joe RyanMIN@ATH, TORRyan's hope is that he stays healthy
4Carlos RodonNYYCLE, BOS3-0, .50 ERA, .83 WHIP with 23 K over last 18 IP
5Pablo LopezMIN@ATH, TOR 
6Cole RagansKC@STL 
7Jacob deGromTEX@WAS 
8Drew RasmussenTBTEX, MIAThree straight QS, each six scoreless frames
9Kris BubicKC@CWS 
10Max FriedNYYCLE 
11Luis SeverinoATHMIN, BAL 
12Jack FlahertyDET@CWS, CHCBack on track, 2.45 ERA and .82 WHIP over last 22 IP
13Bailey OberMIN@ATH 
14Nathan EovaldiTEX@WAS 
15Ryan PepiotTBTEX 
16Tomoyuki SuganoBAL@SEA, @ATH 
17Bryan WooSEABAL 
18Lance McCullersHOU@PIT, @CLERide him while he's healthy
19Zach EflinBAL@SEA 
20Clarke SchmidtNYYCLE 
21Hunter BrownHOU@CLE 
22George KirbySEABAL, @LAANot there yet, remain patient
23Kevin GausmanTOR@MIN 
24Bryce MillerSEA@LAA 
25Tyler MahleTEX@TB, @WAS4.24 xFIP more indicative of a league average guy
26Garrett CrochetBOS@NYY 
27Shane SmithCWSDET, KCWalk rate creeping up
28Luis CastilloSEA@LAA 
29Taj BradleyTBMIA 
30Jeffrey SpringsATHMIN 
31Shane BazTBTEX 
32Patrick CorbinTEX@TB 
33Gavin WilliamsCLEHOU 
34Seth LugoKC@STL 
35Chris PaddackMINTOR 
36Jacob LopezATHMIN, BAL 
37Jose BerriosTORPHI 
38Zebby MatthewsMIN@ATH 
39Michael WachaKC@CWS 
40Tanner BibeeCLE@NYY 
41Cade PovichBAL@SEA 
42Zack LittellTBMIA 
43Bowden FrancisTORPHI, @MIN 
44Jose SorianoLAA@BOS 
45Jack LeiterTEX@TB 
46Adrian HouserCWSKC 
47Reese OlsonDETCHC 
48Chris BassittTORPHI 
49Michael LorenzenKC@STL, @CWS 
50Ryan GustoHOU@PIT 
51JP SearsATHBAL 
52Walker BuehlerBOS@NYY 
53Casey MizeDET@CWS 
54Dean KremerBAL@ATH 
55Sean BurkeCWSDET 
56Charlie MortonBAL@ATH 
57Will WarrenNYYBOS 
58Lucas GiolitoBOSLAA 
59Jack KochanowiczLAASEA 
60AL Reliever   
61Brayan BelloBOSLAA 
62Davis MartinCWSDET 
63Kyle HendricksLAASEA 
64Colton GordonHOU@CLE 
65Sawyer Gipson-LongDET@CWS, CHC 
66Emerson HancockSEABAL 
67Gunnar HoglundATHMIN 
68Ryan YarbroughNYYBOS 
69Slade CecconiCLEHOU 
70Jonathan CannonCWSDET, KC 
71Tyler AndersonLAA@BOS, SEA 
72Luis L. OrtizCLE@NYY 
73Eric LauerTOR@MIN 
74Logan AllenCLE@NYY, HOU 
75Yusei KikuchiLAA@BOS 
76Richard FittsBOSLAA, @NYY 

National League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Zack WheelerPHI@TOR, @PITHome, road, doesn't matter. Keeps wheelering and dealering
2Freddy PeraltaMIL@CIN, SD 
3Jesus LuzardoPHI@PIT 
4Paul SkenesPITHOU 
5Ranger SuarezPHI@PIT 
6Corbin BurnesARI@CIN 
7Chris SaleATLARI 
8Yoshinobu YamamotoLAD@STL 
9Logan WebbSFSD, ATLStrikeouts still strong
10Dylan CeaseSD@SF 
11Brandon PfaadtARI@CIN 
12Matthew BoydCHC@WAS 
13Kodai SengaNYM@COL 
14Nick PivettaSD@SF 
15Cristopher SanchezPHI@TOR 
16Spencer SchwellenbachATL@SF 
17Hunter GreeneCINMIL 
18Robbie RaySFSD 
19Ryan WeathersMIA@TB 
20Spencer StriderATLARI, @SFControl slow to come around
21Grant HolmesATLARI 
22Dustin MayLADNYM, @STL 
23Edward CabreraMIA@TB7.23 ERA, 1.77 WHIP over first 4 GS, 2.53/1.08 over next four
24Andrew AbbottCINMIL 
25Brady SingerCINMIL, ARI 
26Matthew LiberatoreSTLKC 
27Nick MartinezCINARI 
28Aaron CivaleMIL@CIN 
29Merrill KellyARI@ATL 
30Tylor MegillNYM@LAD, @COL 
31Landen RouppSFSD 
32Mitchell ParkerWASTEX 
33Quinn PriesterMIL@CIN 
34Clay HolmesNYM@COL 
35Mitch KellerPITHOU 
36Nick LodoloCINARI 
37Max MeyerMIACOL 
38Andre PallanteSTLKC 
39Sandy AlcantaraMIACOL 
40Cade HortonCHC@WAS, @DET 
41Eury PerezMIA@TB 
42Eduardo RodriguezARI@CIN 
43Kyle HartSD@SF 
44Sonny GraySTLLAD 
45Jameson TaillonCHC@DET 
46Michael SorokaWASTEX 
47Ben BrownCHC@DET 
48David PetersonNYM@LAD 
49Miles MikolasSTLKC 
50Chad PatrickMILSD 
51Hayden BirdsongSFATL 
52Zac GallenARI@ATL 
53Jose QuintanaMILSD 
54Clayton KershawLADNYM 
55Stephen KolekSD@SF, @MIL 
56Landon KnackLAD@STL 
57Ryne NelsonARI@ATL 
58Jake IrvinWASCHC 
59Matt WaldronSD@MIL 
60Cal QuantrillMIACOL 
61Taijuan WalkerPHI@TOR 
62Trevor WilliamsWASCHC, TEX 
63Tony GonsolinLADNYM 
64NL Reliever   
65Colin ReaCHC@WAS 
66MacKenzie GoreWASCHC 
67Justin WrobleskiLADNYM 
68Steven MatzSTLLAD 
69German MarquezCOL@MIA, NYM 
70Griffin CanningNYM@LAD 
71Justin VerlanderSFSD, ATL 
72Erick FeddeSTLLAD 
73Bryce ElderATL@SF 
74Randy VasquezSD@MIL 
75Andrew HeaneyPITPHI 
76Bailey FalterPITPHI 
77Mike BurrowsPITHOU, PHI 
78Kyle FreelandCOL@MIA 
79Paul BlackburnNYM@LAD 
80Carson PalmquistCOLNYM 
81Tanner GordonCOL@MIA 
82Antonio SenzatelaCOLNYM 

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
Find your PERFECT PICK

View RotoWire's advanced analysis across all major sportsbooks and DFS.

  • Daily Picks
  • Effortless Analysis
  • Data-Driven Decisions
  • Web and App Support
Baseball
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only MLB Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire MLB fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Todd Zola
Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 31
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 31
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for May 31
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for May 31
College Baseball Regionals Picks Today: Saturday, May 31st
College Baseball Regionals Picks Today: Saturday, May 31st