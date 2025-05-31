This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.
Through Friday, May scoring was essentially the same as April (it usually inches up). Homers and BABIP increased while there were fewer strikeouts (albeit with fewer walks), so runs should have also went up. Look for the ERA to rise in June due to warmer weather and a slightly high May LOB% that artificially lowered scoring monthly scoring.
|Month
|ERA
|WHIP
|K%
|BB%
|HR%
|BABIP
|March/April
|4.03
|1.30
|22.1%
|9.0%
|2.8%
|0.288
|May
|4.00
|1.29
|21.8%
|8.3%
|2.9%
|0.294
The Probable Pitchers page is used for matchups, so please direct rotation questions over there. I'm happy to handle rankings questions below.
As always, these are preliminary. The final set will be posted late Sunday night/early Monday morning.
Week of June 2 - June 8
Mixed League
|RK
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comments
|1
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|@TOR, @PIT
|Home, road, doesn't matter. Keeps wheelering and dealering
|2
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|@CWS
|3
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|@PIT
|4
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|@ATH, TOR
|Ryan's hope is that he stays healthy
|5
|Carlos Rodon
|NYY
|CLE, BOS
|3-0, .50 ERA, .83 WHIP with 23 K over last 18 IP
|6
|Pablo Lopez
|MIN
|@ATH, TOR
|7
|Freddy Peralta
|MIL
|@CIN, SD
|8
|Cole Ragans
|KC
|@STL
|9
|Jesus Luzardo
|PHI
|@PIT
|10
|Jacob deGrom
|TEX
|@WAS
|11
|Drew Rasmussen
|TB
|TEX, MIA
|Three straight QS, each six scoreless frames
|12
|Paul Skenes
|PIT
|HOU
|13
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|@PIT
|14
|Corbin Burnes
|ARI
|@CIN
Through Friday, May scoring was essentially the same as April (it usually inches up). Homers and BABIP increased while there were fewer strikeouts (albeit with fewer walks), so runs should have also went up. Look for the ERA to rise in June due to warmer weather and a slightly high May LOB% that artificially lowered scoring monthly scoring.
|Month
|ERA
|WHIP
|K%
|BB%
|HR%
|BABIP
|March/April
|4.03
|1.30
|22.1%
|9.0%
|2.8%
|0.288
|May
|4.00
|1.29
|21.8%
|8.3%
|2.9%
|0.294
The Probable Pitchers page is used for matchups, so please direct rotation questions over there. I'm happy to handle rankings questions below.
As always, these are preliminary. The final set will be posted late Sunday night/early Monday morning.
Week of June 2 - June 8
Mixed League
|RK
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comments
|1
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|@TOR, @PIT
|Home, road, doesn't matter. Keeps wheelering and dealering
|2
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|@CWS
|3
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|@PIT
|4
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|@ATH, TOR
|Ryan's hope is that he stays healthy
|5
|Carlos Rodon
|NYY
|CLE, BOS
|3-0, .50 ERA, .83 WHIP with 23 K over last 18 IP
|6
|Pablo Lopez
|MIN
|@ATH, TOR
|7
|Freddy Peralta
|MIL
|@CIN, SD
|8
|Cole Ragans
|KC
|@STL
|9
|Jesus Luzardo
|PHI
|@PIT
|10
|Jacob deGrom
|TEX
|@WAS
|11
|Drew Rasmussen
|TB
|TEX, MIA
|Three straight QS, each six scoreless frames
|12
|Paul Skenes
|PIT
|HOU
|13
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|@PIT
|14
|Corbin Burnes
|ARI
|@CIN
|15
|Kris Bubic
|KC
|@CWS
|16
|Chris Sale
|ATL
|ARI
|17
|Max Fried
|NYY
|CLE
|18
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|LAD
|@STL
|19
|Logan Webb
|SF
|SD, ATL
|Strikeouts still strong
|20
|Luis Severino
|ATH
|MIN, BAL
|21
|Dylan Cease
|SD
|@SF
|22
|Brandon Pfaadt
|ARI
|@CIN
|23
|Jack Flaherty
|DET
|@CWS, CHC
|Back on track, 2.45 ERA and .82 WHIP over last 22 IP
|24
|Bailey Ober
|MIN
|@ATH
|25
|Matthew Boyd
|CHC
|@WAS
|26
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|@WAS
|27
|Kodai Senga
|NYM
|@COL
|28
|Nick Pivetta
|SD
|@SF
|29
|Ryan Pepiot
|TB
|TEX
|30
|Cristopher Sanchez
|PHI
|@TOR
|31
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|ATL
|@SF
|32
|Tomoyuki Sugano
|BAL
|@SEA, @ATH
|33
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|MIL
|34
|Robbie Ray
|SF
|SD
|35
|Ryan Weathers
|MIA
|@TB
|36
|Bryan Woo
|SEA
|BAL
|37
|Lance McCullers
|HOU
|@PIT, @CLE
|Ride him while he's healthy
|38
|Spencer Strider
|ATL
|ARI, @SF
|Control slow to come around
|39
|Grant Holmes
|ATL
|ARI
|40
|Dustin May
|LAD
|NYM, @STL
|41
|Edward Cabrera
|MIA
|@TB
|7.23 ERA, 1.77 WHIP over first 4 GS, 2.53/1.08 over next four
|42
|Zach Eflin
|BAL
|@SEA
|43
|Andrew Abbott
|CIN
|MIL
|44
|Brady Singer
|CIN
|MIL, ARI
|45
|Matthew Liberatore
|STL
|KC
|46
|Clarke Schmidt
|NYY
|CLE
|47
|Hunter Brown
|HOU
|@CLE
|48
|George Kirby
|SEA
|BAL, @LAA
|Not there yet, remain patient
|49
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|@MIN
|50
|Nick Martinez
|CIN
|ARI
|51
|Bryce Miller
|SEA
|@LAA
|52
|Tyler Mahle
|TEX
|@TB, @WAS
|4.24 xFIP more indicative of a league average guy
|53
|Garrett Crochet
|BOS
|@NYY
|54
|Shane Smith
|CWS
|DET, KC
|Walk rate creeping up
|55
|Aaron Civale
|MIL
|@CIN
|56
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|@LAA
|57
|Taj Bradley
|TB
|MIA
|58
|Jeffrey Springs
|ATH
|MIN
|59
|Shane Baz
|TB
|TEX
|60
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|@ATL
|61
|Tylor Megill
|NYM
|@LAD, @COL
|62
|Patrick Corbin
|TEX
|@TB
|63
|Gavin Williams
|CLE
|HOU
|64
|Landen Roupp
|SF
|SD
|65
|Seth Lugo
|KC
|@STL
|66
|Chris Paddack
|MIN
|TOR
|67
|Mitchell Parker
|WAS
|TEX
|68
|Quinn Priester
|MIL
|@CIN
|69
|Jacob Lopez
|ATH
|MIN, BAL
|70
|Clay Holmes
|NYM
|@COL
|71
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|PHI
|72
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|HOU
|73
|Nick Lodolo
|CIN
|ARI
|74
|Zebby Matthews
|MIN
|@ATH
|75
|Michael Wacha
|KC
|@CWS
|76
|Max Meyer
|MIA
|COL
|77
|Tanner Bibee
|CLE
|@NYY
|78
|Andre Pallante
|STL
|KC
|79
|Sandy Alcantara
|MIA
|COL
|80
|Cade Horton
|CHC
|@WAS, @DET
|81
|Cade Povich
|BAL
|@SEA
|82
|Zack Littell
|TB
|MIA
|83
|Eury Perez
|MIA
|@TB
|84
|Bowden Francis
|TOR
|PHI, @MIN
|85
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|ARI
|@CIN
|86
|Kyle Hart
|SD
|@SF
|87
|Jose Soriano
|LAA
|@BOS
|88
|Sonny Gray
|STL
|LAD
|89
|Jack Leiter
|TEX
|@TB
|90
|Jameson Taillon
|CHC
|@DET
|91
|Adrian Houser
|CWS
|KC
|92
|Michael Soroka
|WAS
|TEX
|93
|Ben Brown
|CHC
|@DET
|94
|David Peterson
|NYM
|@LAD
|95
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|KC
|96
|Reese Olson
|DET
|CHC
|97
|Chris Bassitt
|TOR
|PHI
|98
|Michael Lorenzen
|KC
|@STL, @CWS
|99
|Chad Patrick
|MIL
|SD
|100
|Ryan Gusto
|HOU
|@PIT
|101
|JP Sears
|ATH
|BAL
|102
|Hayden Birdsong
|SF
|ATL
|103
|Mix 12 Reliever
|104
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|@ATL
|105
|Walker Buehler
|BOS
|@NYY
|106
|Jose Quintana
|MIL
|SD
|107
|Clayton Kershaw
|LAD
|NYM
|108
|Mix 15 Reliever
|109
|Casey Mize
|DET
|@CWS
|110
|Dean Kremer
|BAL
|@ATH
|111
|Sean Burke
|CWS
|DET
|112
|Stephen Kolek
|SD
|@SF, @MIL
|113
|Landon Knack
|LAD
|@STL
|114
|Charlie Morton
|BAL
|@ATH
|115
|Will Warren
|NYY
|BOS
|116
|Ryne Nelson
|ARI
|@ATL
|117
|Jake Irvin
|WAS
|CHC
|118
|Matt Waldron
|SD
|@MIL
|119
|Cal Quantrill
|MIA
|COL
|120
|Lucas Giolito
|BOS
|LAA
|121
|Taijuan Walker
|PHI
|@TOR
|122
|Trevor Williams
|WAS
|CHC, TEX
|123
|Tony Gonsolin
|LAD
|NYM
|124
|Jack Kochanowicz
|LAA
|SEA
|125
|Brayan Bello
|BOS
|LAA
|126
|Colin Rea
|CHC
|@WAS
|127
|MacKenzie Gore
|WAS
|CHC
|128
|Davis Martin
|CWS
|DET
|129
|Kyle Hendricks
|LAA
|SEA
|130
|Colton Gordon
|HOU
|@CLE
|131
|Justin Wrobleski
|LAD
|NYM
|132
|Sawyer Gipson-Long
|DET
|@CWS, CHC
|133
|Emerson Hancock
|SEA
|BAL
|134
|Gunnar Hoglund
|ATH
|MIN
|135
|Ryan Yarbrough
|NYY
|BOS
|136
|Steven Matz
|STL
|LAD
|137
|Slade Cecconi
|CLE
|HOU
|138
|German Marquez
|COL
|@MIA, NYM
|139
|Griffin Canning
|NYM
|@LAD
|140
|Jonathan Cannon
|CWS
|DET, KC
|141
|Tyler Anderson
|LAA
|@BOS, SEA
|142
|Luis L. Ortiz
|CLE
|@NYY
|143
|Eric Lauer
|TOR
|@MIN
|144
|Logan Allen
|CLE
|@NYY, HOU
|145
|Justin Verlander
|SF
|SD, ATL
|146
|Yusei Kikuchi
|LAA
|@BOS
|147
|Erick Fedde
|STL
|LAD
|148
|Richard Fitts
|BOS
|LAA, @NYY
|149
|Bryce Elder
|ATL
|@SF
|150
|Randy Vasquez
|SD
|@MIL
|151
|Andrew Heaney
|PIT
|PHI
|152
|Bailey Falter
|PIT
|PHI
|153
|Mike Burrows
|PIT
|HOU, PHI
|154
|Kyle Freeland
|COL
|@MIA
|155
|Paul Blackburn
|NYM
|@LAD
|156
|Carson Palmquist
|COL
|NYM
|157
|Tanner Gordon
|COL
|@MIA
|158
|Antonio Senzatela
|COL
|NYM
American League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comment
|1
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|@CWS
|2
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|@PIT
|3
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|@ATH, TOR
|Ryan's hope is that he stays healthy
|4
|Carlos Rodon
|NYY
|CLE, BOS
|3-0, .50 ERA, .83 WHIP with 23 K over last 18 IP
|5
|Pablo Lopez
|MIN
|@ATH, TOR
|6
|Cole Ragans
|KC
|@STL
|7
|Jacob deGrom
|TEX
|@WAS
|8
|Drew Rasmussen
|TB
|TEX, MIA
|Three straight QS, each six scoreless frames
|9
|Kris Bubic
|KC
|@CWS
|10
|Max Fried
|NYY
|CLE
|11
|Luis Severino
|ATH
|MIN, BAL
|12
|Jack Flaherty
|DET
|@CWS, CHC
|Back on track, 2.45 ERA and .82 WHIP over last 22 IP
|13
|Bailey Ober
|MIN
|@ATH
|14
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|@WAS
|15
|Ryan Pepiot
|TB
|TEX
|16
|Tomoyuki Sugano
|BAL
|@SEA, @ATH
|17
|Bryan Woo
|SEA
|BAL
|18
|Lance McCullers
|HOU
|@PIT, @CLE
|Ride him while he's healthy
|19
|Zach Eflin
|BAL
|@SEA
|20
|Clarke Schmidt
|NYY
|CLE
|21
|Hunter Brown
|HOU
|@CLE
|22
|George Kirby
|SEA
|BAL, @LAA
|Not there yet, remain patient
|23
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|@MIN
|24
|Bryce Miller
|SEA
|@LAA
|25
|Tyler Mahle
|TEX
|@TB, @WAS
|4.24 xFIP more indicative of a league average guy
|26
|Garrett Crochet
|BOS
|@NYY
|27
|Shane Smith
|CWS
|DET, KC
|Walk rate creeping up
|28
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|@LAA
|29
|Taj Bradley
|TB
|MIA
|30
|Jeffrey Springs
|ATH
|MIN
|31
|Shane Baz
|TB
|TEX
|32
|Patrick Corbin
|TEX
|@TB
|33
|Gavin Williams
|CLE
|HOU
|34
|Seth Lugo
|KC
|@STL
|35
|Chris Paddack
|MIN
|TOR
|36
|Jacob Lopez
|ATH
|MIN, BAL
|37
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|PHI
|38
|Zebby Matthews
|MIN
|@ATH
|39
|Michael Wacha
|KC
|@CWS
|40
|Tanner Bibee
|CLE
|@NYY
|41
|Cade Povich
|BAL
|@SEA
|42
|Zack Littell
|TB
|MIA
|43
|Bowden Francis
|TOR
|PHI, @MIN
|44
|Jose Soriano
|LAA
|@BOS
|45
|Jack Leiter
|TEX
|@TB
|46
|Adrian Houser
|CWS
|KC
|47
|Reese Olson
|DET
|CHC
|48
|Chris Bassitt
|TOR
|PHI
|49
|Michael Lorenzen
|KC
|@STL, @CWS
|50
|Ryan Gusto
|HOU
|@PIT
|51
|JP Sears
|ATH
|BAL
|52
|Walker Buehler
|BOS
|@NYY
|53
|Casey Mize
|DET
|@CWS
|54
|Dean Kremer
|BAL
|@ATH
|55
|Sean Burke
|CWS
|DET
|56
|Charlie Morton
|BAL
|@ATH
|57
|Will Warren
|NYY
|BOS
|58
|Lucas Giolito
|BOS
|LAA
|59
|Jack Kochanowicz
|LAA
|SEA
|60
|AL Reliever
|61
|Brayan Bello
|BOS
|LAA
|62
|Davis Martin
|CWS
|DET
|63
|Kyle Hendricks
|LAA
|SEA
|64
|Colton Gordon
|HOU
|@CLE
|65
|Sawyer Gipson-Long
|DET
|@CWS, CHC
|66
|Emerson Hancock
|SEA
|BAL
|67
|Gunnar Hoglund
|ATH
|MIN
|68
|Ryan Yarbrough
|NYY
|BOS
|69
|Slade Cecconi
|CLE
|HOU
|70
|Jonathan Cannon
|CWS
|DET, KC
|71
|Tyler Anderson
|LAA
|@BOS, SEA
|72
|Luis L. Ortiz
|CLE
|@NYY
|73
|Eric Lauer
|TOR
|@MIN
|74
|Logan Allen
|CLE
|@NYY, HOU
|75
|Yusei Kikuchi
|LAA
|@BOS
|76
|Richard Fitts
|BOS
|LAA, @NYY