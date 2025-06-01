This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Picks Today: Expert MLB Picks for

Sunday, June 1

Major League Baseball has its usual day-heavy schedule for Sunday. We'll look focus on a couple of day games, as well as the Sunday Night Baseball game on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers. Let's get started.

Cash in on the best sportsbook promos available at the best MLB betting sites this baseball season. The BetMGM bonus code gets new players one of the best welcome bonuses in the industry.

Reds vs Cubs: Expert Betting Tips and Analysis

The Reds (29-30) and the Cubs (36-22) wrap up a three-game set at Wrigley Field at 2:20 p.m. ET, and it's a rubber game.

Cincinnati picked up a 6-2 win as moderate underdogs (+145) on Friday, while Chicago returned the favor with a 2-0 victory as moderate favorites (-165). The Under has cashed in both outings in this series.

With the wind blowing in from left field into the face of the batters, it's another strong wind forecast for bettors dabbling in the Under. Expect winds blowing in from 9-12 mph.

On Sunday, RHP Nick Martinez starts for the visitors, while RHP Jameson Taillon gets the nod for the north siders.

The Under has cashed in three straight games for the Reds, while going 7-1 in the past eight starts by Martinez.

For the Cubs, the Under is on a 4-0-1 run, averaging just 2.6 runs per game (RPG) on the current homestand through five games. The pitching staff has allowed just 2.2 RPG, including no runs in Saturday's shutout win.

There is no recommended play for the side, but slam the Under, and go rather aggressively on that. If it makes you feel better, too, and it should, the public is slamming the Over for some reason. We all know how well the public generally fares, and it's always a good idea to fade it.

Under 8.5 Runs (-140 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Tigers vs Royals: Sunday's Series Final Insights

The Tigers (38-21) and Royals (31-28) battle Sunday afternoon at 2:10 p.m. ET, meeting for the seventh time this season. Detroit has won four of the first six meetings, but Kansas City picked up a 1-0 win over American League Cy Young award frontrunner LHP Tarik Skubal on Saturday.

The low-scoring loss Saturday snapped a five-game win streak for the first-place Tigers, while the Under has cashed in five of the past six outings, and eight of the previous 10 contests.

For the Royals, they're still just 3-5 across the previous eight contests, while the Under has a slight 8-5 edge in the past 13 games.

Tigers RHP Keider Montero, who has a 4.63 ERA, takes the hill for the Tigers, while LHP Kris Bubic toes the slab for the Royals. The southpaw has an impressive 1.45 ERA across 68 1/3 IP in 11 starts this season, as he continues to fly well below the radar. Bubic is 2-1 with a 1.40 ERA with just one homer allowed in 25 2/3 IP across four outings at home.

It's surprising to see the Royals available only as moderate favorites, so take advantage. Another issue which could work against Montero of the Tigers is a wind of 6-9 mph blowing out to the right-center field power alley.

Despite the wind, though, we'll still side with the Under. And, of course, we're backing K.C.

Royals ML (-145 at Caesars Sportsbook)

Under 8.5 Runs (-114 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Check out Caesars Sportsbook this MLB season and use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code for one of the top MLB betting promos.

Yankees vs Dodgers: Sunday Night Baseball Showdown

What a treat. ESPN is showing the Yankees (35-22) and the Dodgers (36-22). It seems like either of those teams is on Sunday Night Baseball every single week. Yes, they're popular, and yes, they spend a lot of money. Call me crazy, but it would be nice to see some other teams once in a while.

The Yankees are licking their wounds after a severe beating Saturday. The Dodgers belted the Yankees 18-2 as slight underdogs (+110) to clinch the series after handing LHP Max Fried his first loss of the season in Friday's 8-5 victory by L.A.

The Over has cashed in five straight games for L.A., and the total has gone high in 13 of the past 16 games at Dodger Stadium.

Baseball is a funny game, too. The Yankees pitching staff allowed a total of 27 runs in 14 games from May 13-28, but they've allowed 26 runs in the first two games of this series.

On Sunday, RHP Ryan Yarbrough starts for the visitors, while RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto is on the bump for the home side. Yamamoto is fifth in the Majors with a 1.97 ERA, and he is fourth with a 0.91 WHIP. He is 2-1 with a 1.86 ERA with 39 strikeouts across 29 innings. He should pitch the Dodgers to the interleague series sweep in this clash of marquee titans. And, based on Yamamoto's numbers, we'll go low, but go very light.

Dodgers ML (-160 at ESPN Bet Sportsbook)

Under 9 Runs (-115 at Caesars Sportsbook)

Best MLB Parlays Today

5-Leg MLB Super Parlay (+1340 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Under 8.5 (-140) - Reds at Cubs - Alternate Total

Royals ML (-148) vs. Tigers

Under 8.5 (-115) - Royals vs. Tigers

Dodgers ML (-174) vs. Yankees

Under 8.5 (+100) - Dodgers vs. Yankees

3-Leg MLB Alternate Totals Parlay (+187 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Under 9.5 (-225) - Reds at Cubs *

Under 10.5 (-265) - Tigers at Royals *

Under 10.5 (-225) - Yankees at Dodgers *

*- Only play as part of a multi-leg parlay, never straight up

2-Leg MLB Sunday Night Same-Game Parlay (+192 at FanDuel Sportsbook)