MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for May 31

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

Top MLB Bets for Saturday's Slate

Saturday brings us another full 15-game slate in MLB to close out May on a strong note. Here are my three best bets as we target one of the NL home run leaders and a potential slugfest for the second consecutive night in the Yankees/Dodgers matchup.

Best MLB Bets Today

Brewers vs Phillies: Kyle Schwarber to hit over 0.5 home runs +225 @ bet365

Schwarber has gone yard 10 times in 100 at-bats since the beginning of May, a stretch in which he's slashing .270/.392/.620 across 27 games. However, despite being among the best power hitters in the National League, Schwarber has launched just one homer over his last five games. Based on his season-long numbers, he seems to be due to add to his season tally of 19 long balls. He'll match up against the Brewers and Chad Patrick, who owns a 2.97 ERA in 12 appearances (11 starts) this season while allowing four homers in 57.2 innings pitched. Schwarber has gone three or more games without a homer six times already this season. Despite his streaky nature, it's not smart to bet against him going yard given his immense power. It wouldn't be shocking to see him reach 20 homers on the season with a long ball tonight.

Yankees vs. Dodgers: Over 9.5 total runs -105 @ bet365

The Yankees and the Dodgers opened their series Friday, and Los Angeles secured an 8-5 win at home. The starters lined up for Saturday's contest are far from being the best on either team, with Will Warren (3-2, 4.09 ERA) scheduled to take the ball for the Yankees and Landon Knack (2-2, 5.22 ERA) doing the same for the Dodgers. Considering the star power in both lineups and the fact that these two clubs rank among the league scoring leaders, expect another contest in which the run total could surpass the over. To put things into context, the Dodgers average 5.64 runs scored per game, while the Yankees put up 5.53 runs scored per contest.

Pirates vs. Padres: Dylan Cease to record over 7.5 strikeouts +130 @ bet365

Cease's numbers on the surface aren't all that impressive, as he's gone 1-3 with a 4.58 ERA through 11 starts and 59 innings pitched. Still, he remains one of the best hurlers in baseball when it comes to striking out opponents. On that note, this matchup against the Pirates is a promising one for the right-hander. Outside of the fact that he's fanned 72, a figure that ranks eighth in the National League, he faces a Pittsburgh lineup that ranks near the bottom of the National League in runs scored. Plus, it's worth noting that Cease has struck out six or more batters in each of his last four starts, pitching to a 3.20 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 33:5 K:BB across 25.1 innings over that stretch. With eight or more strikeouts in three of those four contests, he has a good chance of surpassing this 7.5 mark once again.

MLB Picks Recap