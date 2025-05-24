This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.
MLB came close with 12 games on Memorial Day, but it should be all 30 teams in action. I know there are collective bargaining considerations, but can't they figure out how to have everyone play and still be in accordance with the guidelines pertaining to consecutive games without a scheduled off day?
Speaking of which, 22 clubs are off Thursday to put a big damper on two-start weeks.
Kudos to the crew keeping up with the Probable Pitchers page. The recent rash of rainouts has been a chore, yet they've stayed on top of everything. The schedule generating the rankings is pulled from their grid, so please direct rotation question on that direction. I'm happy to handle rankings queries below.
As always, a refresh will be posted late Sunday night/early Monday morning.
Week of May 26 - June 1
Mixed
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comments
|MIX12
|MIX15
|1
|Jacob deGrom
|TEX
|TOR, STL
|26 K, 3 BB over last 20 IP
|2
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|@TB, @SEA
|Took advantage of coming into suspended game last time out
|3
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|@KC
|4
|Dylan Cease
|SD
|PIT
|5
|Michael King
|SD
|PIT
|6
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|TB
|7
|Ben Brown
|CHC
|CIN
|8
|Corbin Burnes
|ARI
|PIT
|9
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|ATL, MIL
|10
|Bailey Ober
|MIN
|@SEA
|11
|Paul Skenes
|PIT
American League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comment
|1
|Jacob deGrom
|TEX
|TOR, STL
|26 K, 3 BB over last 20 IP
|2
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|@TB, @SEA
|Took advantage of coming into suspended game last time out
|3
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|@KC
|4
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|TB
|5
|Bailey Ober
|MIN
|@SEA
|6
|Hunter Brown
|HOU
|ATH, TB
|7
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|TOR
|8
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|MIN
|9
|Michael Lorenzen
|KC
|CIN, DET
|Royals staff adept at taking advantage of spacious Kauffman Park
|10
|Carlos Rodon
|NYY
|@LAA
|11
|Drew Rasmussen
|TB
|MIN
|12
|Pablo Lopez
|MIN
|@TB
|13
|Jeffrey Springs
|ATH
|@TOR
|14
|Clarke Schmidt
|NYY
|@LAA
|15
|Colton Gordon
|HOU
|TB
|16
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|@TEX, ATH
|17
|George Kirby
|SEA
|WAS
|18
|Tyler Mahle
|TEX
|TOR
|19
|Bryan Woo
|SEA
|MIN
|20
|Bryce Miller
|SEA
|WAS
|21
|Garrett Crochet
|BOS
|@MIL
|22
|Shane Smith
|CWS
|@NYM
|23
|Zebby Matthews
|MIN
|@SEA
|24
|Cade Povich
|BAL
|STL
|25
|Bowden Francis
|TOR
|@TEX, ATH
|Disappointing season, but these are favorable matchups
|26
|Jack Flaherty
|DET
|SF
|27
|Gavin Williams
|CLE
|LAD, LAA
|Better control still needed
|28
|Tomoyuki Sugano
|BAL
|STL, CWS
|Solid surface stats, but lack of strikeouts leaves him vulnerable
|29
|Taj Bradley
|TB
|MIN, @HOU
|30
|Chris Paddack
|MIN
|@TB
|31
|Noah Cameron
|KC
|CIN
|32
|Ryan Pepiot
|TB
|@HOU
|33
|Zach Eflin
|BAL
|CWS
|34
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|MIN
|35
|Ryan Yarbrough
|NYY
|@LAA, @LAD
|36
|Max Fried
|NYY
|@LAD
|37
|Chris Bassitt
|TOR
|ATH
|38
|Adrian Houser
|CWS
|@NYM, @BAL
|39
|Michael Wacha
|KC
|DET
|40
|Shane Baz
|TB
|@HOU
|41
|Davis Martin
|CWS
|@BAL
|42
|Eric Lauer
|TOR
|@TEX
|43
|Luis Severino
|ATH
|@HOU
|44
|Dean Kremer
|BAL
|CWS
|45
|Sean Burke
|CWS
|@NYM
|46
|Zack Littell
|TB
|MIN, @HOU
|Should benefit from heavier upcoming road schedule
|47
|Jose Soriano
|LAA
|@CLE
|48
|Jacob Lopez
|ATH
|@TOR
|49
|Logan Evans
|SEA
|WAS
|50
|Jackson Jobe
|DET
|SF
|51
|Gunnar Hoglund
|ATH
|@TOR
|52
|Jack Leiter
|TEX
|STL
|53
|Casey Mize
|DET
|@KC
|54
|Sean Newcomb
|BOS
|@MIL
|55
|Tanner Bibee
|CLE
|LAD
|56
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|ATH
|57
|Walker Buehler
|BOS
|@ATL
|58
|Patrick Corbin
|TEX
|STL
|59
|Lance McCullers
|HOU
|ATH
|60
|Lucas Giolito
|BOS
|@ATL
|62
|Charlie Morton
|BAL
|STL
|63
|Hunter Dobbins
|BOS
|@ATL
|64
|JP Sears
|ATH
|@HOU, @TOR
|65
|Jonathan Cannon
|CWS
|@BAL
|66
|Luis L. Ortiz
|CLE
|LAA
|67
|Brayan Bello
|BOS
|@MIL
|68
|Will Warren
|NYY
|@LAD
|69
|Ryan Gusto
|HOU
|TB
|70
|Logan Allen
|CLE
|LAA
|71
|Kris Bubic
|KC
|DET
|72
|Keider Montero
|DET
|SF, @KC
|73
|Daniel Lynch
|KC
|CIN
|74
|Yusei Kikuchi
|LAA
|NYY
|75
|Kyle Hendricks
|LAA
|@CLE
|76
|Slade Cecconi
|CLE
|LAD
|77
|Jack Kochanowicz
|LAA
|NYY, @CLE
|78
|Tyler Anderson
|LAA
|NYY
National League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comment
|1
|Dylan Cease
|SD
|PIT
|2
|Michael King
|SD
|PIT
|3
|Ben Brown
|CHC
|CIN
|4
|Corbin Burnes
|ARI
|PIT
|5
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|ATL, MIL
|6
|Paul Skenes
|PIT
|@ARI
|7
|Jesus Luzardo
|PHI
|MIL
|Can he stay healthy?
|8
|Colin Rea
|CHC
|CIN
|9
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|LAD
|@CLE
|Couple pick up second start on Sunday night
|10
|Sonny Gray
|STL
|@TEX
|11
|Jameson Taillon
|CHC
|COL, CIN
|12
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|ATL
|13
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|@KC
|14
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|PIT
|Good game to right the ship
|15
|Matthew Boyd
|CHC
|COL
|Nice chance to rebound after a rare clunker
|16
|Clay Holmes
|NYM
|CWS, COL
|17
|David Peterson
|NYM
|COL
|18
|Ryne Nelson
|ARI
|PIT
|19
|Spencer Strider
|ATL
|@PHI, BOS
|Have to start, but temper expectations
|20
|Matthew Liberatore
|STL
|@TEX
|21
|Kodai Senga
|NYM
|COL
|22
|Erick Fedde
|STL
|@BAL, @TEX
|Who would have thought these would be favorable matchups?
|23
|Chris Sale
|ATL
|@PHI
|24
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|ATL
|BOS
|25
|Nick Pivetta
|SD
|MIA
|26
|Hayden Birdsong
|SF
|@DET, @MIA
|Expecting a strong four months in the rotation
|27
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|WAS
|28
|Cristopher Sanchez
|PHI
|ATL
|29
|Ryan Weathers
|MIA
|@SD, SF
|Buying in, but needs to maintain better control
|30
|MacKenzie Gore
|WAS
|@SEA
|31
|Tylor Megill
|NYM
|CWS
|32
|Freddy Peralta
|MIL
|BOS
|33
|Jake Irvin
|WAS
|@ARI
|34
|Edward Cabrera
|MIA
|SF
|35
|Yu Darvish
|SD
|MIA
|Tentative
|36
|Sandy Alcantara
|MIA
|@SD
|37
|Grant Holmes
|ATL
|BOS
|38
|Andrew Heaney
|PIT
|@ARI, @SD
|39
|Griffin Canning
|NYM
|CWS
|40
|Dustin May
|LAD
|@CLE
|41
|Landen Roupp
|SF
|@DET
|42
|Cade Horton
|CHC
|COL
|43
|Trevor Williams
|WAS
|@SEA
|44
|Michael Soroka
|WAS
|@ARI
|45
|Nick Martinez
|CIN
|@KC, @CHC
|46
|Robbie Ray
|SF
|@MIA
|47
|Logan Webb
|SF
|@DET
|48
|Kyle Harrison
|SF
|@MIA
|49
|Andre Pallante
|STL
|@BAL
|50
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|ARI
|WAS
|51
|Brandon Pfaadt
|ARI
|WAS
|52
|Bailey Falter
|PIT
|@SD
|53
|Max Meyer
|MIA
|@SD
|54
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|ATL
|@PHI
|55
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|MIL
|56
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|@SD
|57
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|@BAL
|58
|Aaron Civale
|MIL
|BOS
|59
|Mitchell Parker
|WAS
|@SEA, @ARI
|60
|NL Reliever
|61
|Brady Singer
|CIN
|@KC
|62
|Tony Gonsolin
|LAD
|NYY
|63
|Randy Vasquez
|SD
|MIA, PIT
|64
|Chad Patrick
|MIL
|BOS
|65
|Landon Knack
|LAD
|NYY
|66
|Cal Quantrill
|MIA
|SF
|67
|Logan Henderson
|MIL
|@PHI
|68
|Quinn Priester
|MIL
|@PHI
|69
|Clayton Kershaw
|LAD
|NYY
|70
|Nick Lodolo
|CIN
|@CHC
|71
|Matt Sauer
|LAD
|@CLE
|72
|Andrew Abbott
|CIN
|@CHC
|73
|Jose Quintana
|MIL
|@PHI
|74
|Mike Burrows
|PIT
|@ARI
|75
|Carson Palmquist
|COL
|@CHC, @NYM
|76
|Kyle Freeland
|COL
|@NYM
|77
|German Marquez
|COL
|@CHC
|78
|Tanner Gordon
|COL
|@CHC
|79
|Antonio Senzatela
|COL
|@NYM