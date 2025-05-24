Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week

Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week

Written by 
Todd Zola 
Updated on May 24, 2025 7:15PM EST
Baseball

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

MLB came close with 12 games on Memorial Day, but it should be all 30 teams in action. I know there are collective bargaining considerations, but can't they figure out how to have everyone play and still be in accordance with the guidelines pertaining to consecutive games without a scheduled off day?

Speaking of which, 22 clubs are off Thursday to put a big damper on two-start weeks.

Kudos to the crew keeping up with the Probable Pitchers page. The recent rash of rainouts has been a chore, yet they've stayed on top of everything. The schedule generating the rankings is pulled from their grid, so please direct rotation question on that direction. I'm happy to handle rankings queries below.

As always, a refresh will be posted late Sunday night/early Monday morning.

Week of May 26 - June 1

Mixed

RankPitcherTMOPPCommentsMIX12MIX15
1Jacob deGromTEXTOR, STL26 K, 3 BB over last 20 IP  
2Joe RyanMIN@TB, @SEATook advantage of coming into suspended game last time out  
3Tarik SkubalDET@KC   
4Dylan CeaseSDPIT   
5Michael KingSDPIT   
6Framber ValdezHOUTB   
7Ben BrownCHCCIN   
8Corbin BurnesARIPIT   
9Ranger SuarezPHIATL, MIL   
10Bailey OberMIN@SEA   
11Paul SkenesPIT

Week of May 26 - June 1

Mixed

18Yoshinobu YamamotoLAD@CLECouple pick up second start on Sunday night  
19Carlos RodonNYY@LAA   
20Drew RasmussenTBMIN   
21Pablo LopezMIN@TB   
22Sonny GraySTL@TEX   
23Jameson TaillonCHCCOL, CIN   
24Zack WheelerPHIATL   
25Jeffrey SpringsATH@TOR   
26Hunter GreeneCIN@KC   
27Zac GallenARIPITGood game to right the ship  
28Matthew BoydCHCCOLNice chance to rebound after a rare clunker  
29Clarke SchmidtNYY@LAA   
30Clay HolmesNYMCWS, COL   
31David PetersonNYMCOL   
32Colton GordonHOUTB 0%0%
33Kevin GausmanTOR@TEX, ATH   
34George KirbySEAWAS   
35Ryne NelsonARIPIT 7% 
36Spencer StriderATL@PHI, BOSHave to start, but temper expectations  
37Matthew LiberatoreSTL@TEX   
38Kodai SengaNYMCOL   
39Erick FeddeSTL@BAL, @TEXWho would have thought these would be favorable matchups?  
40Chris SaleATL@PHI   
41Tyler MahleTEXTOR   
42Spencer SchwellenbachATLBOS   
43Nick PivettaSDMIA   
44Bryan WooSEAMIN   
45Bryce MillerSEAWAS   
46Garrett CrochetBOS@MIL   
47Hayden BirdsongSF@DET, @MIAExpecting a strong four months in the rotation  
48Shane SmithCWS@NYM   
49Zebby MatthewsMIN@SEA 17% 
50Merrill KellyARIWAS   
51Cristopher SanchezPHIATL   
52Cade PovichBALSTL 8% 
53Bowden FrancisTOR@TEX, ATHDisappointing season, but these are favorable matchups40% 
54Ryan WeathersMIA@SD, SFBuying in, but needs to maintain better control  
55Jack FlahertyDETSF   
56MacKenzie GoreWAS@SEA   
57Gavin WilliamsCLELAD, LAABetter control still needed  
58Tomoyuki SuganoBALSTL, CWSSolid surface stats, but lack of strikeouts leaves him vulnerable  
59Tylor MegillNYMCWS   
60Taj BradleyTBMIN, @HOU   
61Freddy PeraltaMILBOS   
62Chris PaddackMIN@TB 33% 
63Noah CameronKCCIN 0%0%
64Jake IrvinWAS@ARI 34% 
65Edward CabreraMIASF 18% 
66Yu DarvishSDMIATentative48% 
67Sandy AlcantaraMIA@SD   
68Grant HolmesATLBOS   
69Ryan PepiotTB@HOU   
70Zach EflinBALCWS   
71Luis CastilloSEAMIN   
72Ryan YarbroughNYY@LAA, @LAD 0%0%
73Max FriedNYY@LAD   
74Chris BassittTORATH   
75Andrew HeaneyPIT@ARI, @SD   
76Adrian HouserCWS@NYM, @BAL 0%0%
77Michael WachaKCDET   
78Griffin CanningNYMCWS   
79Dustin MayLAD@CLE   
80Landen RouppSF@DET   
81Cade HortonCHCCOL 0%0%
82Trevor WilliamsWAS@SEA 0%4%
83Shane BazTB@HOU   
84Davis MartinCWS@BAL 1%32%
85Eric LauerTOR@TEX 0%0%
86Michael SorokaWAS@ARI 27% 
87Luis SeverinoATH@HOU   
88Dean KremerBALCWS 5% 
89Sean BurkeCWS@NYM 3%25%
90Nick MartinezCIN@KC, @CHC   
91Robbie RaySF@MIA   
93Zack LittellTBMIN, @HOUShould benefit from heavier upcoming road schedule28% 
94Jose SorianoLAA@CLE   
95Jacob LopezATH@TOR 0%0%
96Logan EvansSEAWAS 0%0%
97Logan WebbSF@DET   
98Jackson JobeDETSF   
99Kyle HarrisonSF@MIA 6% 
100Gunnar HoglundATH@TOR 0%0%
101Andre PallanteSTL@BAL 4% 
102Jack LeiterTEXSTL   
103Casey MizeDET@KC   
104Eduardo RodriguezARIWAS 22%39%
105Brandon PfaadtARIWAS   
106Sean NewcombBOS@MIL 0%0%
108Tanner BibeeCLELAD   
109Bailey FalterPIT@SD 1%40%
110Max MeyerMIA@SD   
111AJ Smith-ShawverATL@PHI   
112Jose BerriosTORATH   
113Walker BuehlerBOS@ATL   
114Aaron NolaPHIMIL   
115Patrick CorbinTEXSTL 11% 
116Mitch KellerPIT@SD   
117Lance McCullersHOUATH 4% 
118Miles MikolasSTL@BAL 5%47%
119Aaron CivaleMILBOS 7% 
120Lucas GiolitoBOS@ATL   
121Mitchell ParkerWAS@SEA, @ARI 15%26%
122Charlie MortonBALSTL 4%5%
123Brady SingerCIN@KC   
124Hunter DobbinsBOS@ATL 0%0%
125JP SearsATH@HOU, @TOR   
126Tony GonsolinLADNYY   
127Jonathan CannonCWS@BAL 2%11%
128Randy VasquezSDMIA, PIT 6%37%
129Chad PatrickMILBOS 3% 
130Landon KnackLADNYY 21% 
131Luis L. OrtizCLELAA   
132Brayan BelloBOS@MIL   
133Will WarrenNYY@LAD   
134Ryan GustoHOUTB 13%26%
135Logan AllenCLELAA 11% 
136Cal QuantrillMIASF 0%0%
137Kris BubicKCDET   
138Logan HendersonMIL@PHI   
139Quinn PriesterMIL@PHI 5%26%
140Clayton KershawLADNYY 0%0%
141Nick LodoloCIN@CHC   
142Keider MonteroDETSF, @KC 0%19%
143Daniel LynchKCCIN 0%0%
144Matt SauerLAD@CLE 0%0%
145Yusei KikuchiLAANYY   
146Andrew AbbottCIN@CHC   
147Jose QuintanaMIL@PHI 14%49%
148Mike BurrowsPIT@ARI 0%0%
149Kyle HendricksLAA@CLE 0%9%
150Carson PalmquistCOL@CHC, @NYM 0%0%
151Slade CecconiCLELAD 0%0%
152Jack KochanowiczLAANYY, @CLE 0%4%
153Kyle FreelandCOL@NYM 0%2%
154German MarquezCOL@CHC 0%0%
155Tyler AndersonLAANYY   
156Tanner GordonCOL@CHC 0%0%
157Antonio SenzatelaCOL@NYM 0%0%

American League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Jacob deGromTEXTOR, STL26 K, 3 BB over last 20 IP
2Joe RyanMIN@TB, @SEATook advantage of coming into suspended game last time out
3Tarik SkubalDET@KC 
4Framber ValdezHOUTB 
5Bailey OberMIN@SEA 
6Hunter BrownHOUATH, TB 
7Nathan EovaldiTEXTOR 
8Logan GilbertSEAMIN 
9Michael LorenzenKCCIN, DETRoyals staff adept at taking advantage of spacious Kauffman Park
10Carlos RodonNYY@LAA 
11Drew RasmussenTBMIN 
12Pablo LopezMIN@TB 
13Jeffrey SpringsATH@TOR 
14Clarke SchmidtNYY@LAA 
15Colton GordonHOUTB 
16Kevin GausmanTOR@TEX, ATH 
17George KirbySEAWAS 
18Tyler MahleTEXTOR 
19Bryan WooSEAMIN 
20Bryce MillerSEAWAS 
21Garrett CrochetBOS@MIL 
22Shane SmithCWS@NYM 
23Zebby MatthewsMIN@SEA 
24Cade PovichBALSTL 
25Bowden FrancisTOR@TEX, ATHDisappointing season, but these are favorable matchups
26Jack FlahertyDETSF 
27Gavin WilliamsCLELAD, LAABetter control still needed
28Tomoyuki SuganoBALSTL, CWSSolid surface stats, but lack of strikeouts leaves him vulnerable
29Taj BradleyTBMIN, @HOU 
30Chris PaddackMIN@TB 
31Noah CameronKCCIN 
32Ryan PepiotTB@HOU 
33Zach EflinBALCWS 
34Luis CastilloSEAMIN 
35Ryan YarbroughNYY@LAA, @LAD 
36Max FriedNYY@LAD 
37Chris BassittTORATH 
38Adrian HouserCWS@NYM, @BAL 
39Michael WachaKCDET 
40Shane BazTB@HOU 
41Davis MartinCWS@BAL 
42Eric LauerTOR@TEX 
43Luis SeverinoATH@HOU 
44Dean KremerBALCWS 
45Sean BurkeCWS@NYM 
46Zack LittellTBMIN, @HOUShould benefit from heavier upcoming road schedule
47Jose SorianoLAA@CLE 
48Jacob LopezATH@TOR 
49Logan EvansSEAWAS 
50Jackson JobeDETSF 
51Gunnar HoglundATH@TOR 
52Jack LeiterTEXSTL 
53Casey MizeDET@KC 
54Sean NewcombBOS@MIL 
55Tanner BibeeCLELAD 
56Jose BerriosTORATH 
57Walker BuehlerBOS@ATL 
58Patrick CorbinTEXSTL 
59Lance McCullersHOUATH 
Lucas GiolitoBOS@ATL 
     
62Charlie MortonBALSTL 
63Hunter DobbinsBOS@ATL 
64JP SearsATH@HOU, @TOR 
65Jonathan CannonCWS@BAL 
66Luis L. OrtizCLELAA 
67Brayan BelloBOS@MIL 
68Will WarrenNYY@LAD 
69Ryan GustoHOUTB 
70Logan AllenCLELAA 
71Kris BubicKCDET 
72Keider MonteroDETSF, @KC 
73Daniel LynchKCCIN 
74Yusei KikuchiLAANYY 
75Kyle HendricksLAA@CLE 
76Slade CecconiCLELAD 
77Jack KochanowiczLAANYY, @CLE 
78Tyler AndersonLAANYY 

National League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Dylan CeaseSDPIT 
2Michael KingSDPIT 
3Ben BrownCHCCIN 
4Corbin BurnesARIPIT 
5Ranger SuarezPHIATL, MIL 
6Paul SkenesPIT@ARI 
7Jesus LuzardoPHIMILCan he stay healthy?
8Colin ReaCHCCIN 
9Yoshinobu YamamotoLAD@CLECouple pick up second start on Sunday night
10Sonny GraySTL@TEX 
11Jameson TaillonCHCCOL, CIN 
12Zack WheelerPHIATL 
13Hunter GreeneCIN@KC 
14Zac GallenARIPITGood game to right the ship
15Matthew BoydCHCCOLNice chance to rebound after a rare clunker
16Clay HolmesNYMCWS, COL 
17David PetersonNYMCOL 
18Ryne NelsonARIPIT 
19Spencer StriderATL@PHI, BOSHave to start, but temper expectations
20Matthew LiberatoreSTL@TEX 
21Kodai SengaNYMCOL 
22Erick FeddeSTL@BAL, @TEXWho would have thought these would be favorable matchups?
23Chris SaleATL@PHI 
24Spencer SchwellenbachATLBOS 
25Nick PivettaSDMIA 
26Hayden BirdsongSF@DET, @MIAExpecting a strong four months in the rotation
27Merrill KellyARIWAS 
28Cristopher SanchezPHIATL 
29Ryan WeathersMIA@SD, SFBuying in, but needs to maintain better control
30MacKenzie GoreWAS@SEA 
31Tylor MegillNYMCWS 
32Freddy PeraltaMILBOS 
33Jake IrvinWAS@ARI 
34Edward CabreraMIASF 
35Yu DarvishSDMIATentative
36Sandy AlcantaraMIA@SD 
37Grant HolmesATLBOS 
38Andrew HeaneyPIT@ARI, @SD 
39Griffin CanningNYMCWS 
40Dustin MayLAD@CLE 
41Landen RouppSF@DET 
42Cade HortonCHCCOL 
43Trevor WilliamsWAS@SEA 
44Michael SorokaWAS@ARI 
45Nick MartinezCIN@KC, @CHC 
46Robbie RaySF@MIA 
47Logan WebbSF@DET 
48Kyle HarrisonSF@MIA 
49Andre PallanteSTL@BAL 
50Eduardo RodriguezARIWAS 
51Brandon PfaadtARIWAS 
52Bailey FalterPIT@SD 
53Max MeyerMIA@SD 
54AJ Smith-ShawverATL@PHI 
55Aaron NolaPHIMIL 
56Mitch KellerPIT@SD 
57Miles MikolasSTL@BAL 
58Aaron CivaleMILBOS 
59Mitchell ParkerWAS@SEA, @ARI 
61Brady SingerCIN@KC 
62Tony GonsolinLADNYY 
63Randy VasquezSDMIA, PIT 
64Chad PatrickMILBOS 
65Landon KnackLADNYY 
66Cal QuantrillMIASF 
67Logan HendersonMIL@PHI 
68Quinn PriesterMIL@PHI 
69Clayton KershawLADNYY 
70Nick LodoloCIN@CHC 
71Matt SauerLAD@CLE 
72Andrew AbbottCIN@CHC 
73Jose QuintanaMIL@PHI 
74Mike BurrowsPIT@ARI 
75Carson PalmquistCOL@CHC, @NYM 
76Kyle FreelandCOL@NYM 
77German MarquezCOL@CHC 
78Tanner GordonCOL@CHC 
79Antonio SenzatelaCOL@NYM 

Baseball
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Todd Zola
Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
