Leo Jimenez News: Back in action at Triple-A

Jimenez (undisclosed) was activated from the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday, going 2-for-5 with a walk and three runs scored in his first game this season for the Bisons.

The 24-year-old shortstop missed nearly two months to begin the season, but Jimenez appears to be healthy now. He could provide some depth for the big-league infield later in the year if a spot opens up.