If there is a player that was not discussed in the article that you would like to know about, feel free to ask about the player on our Discord .

The grids, which are sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This serves as a reflection of a player's upside on an A-E scale, prioritizing skills and talent above role and playing time outlook. Wyatt Langford would have been an "A" grade player last year – that mark will be reserved for similarly high-impact prospects that could thrive in an everyday role.

We've incorporated grids into the FAAB articles, so users can easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

This is our weekly look at American League free agents. We have two goals for this article:

Starting Pitcher

Joe Boyle, Rays: Boyle's one of those guys that it's easy to dream on given his strikeout potential, and winding up in Tampa Bay's pitching factory only increased expectations. The 25-year-old's been absolutely dominant at Triple-A this year, posting a 1.73 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 96:31 K:BB through 73 innings for Durham, and he may have finally gotten his control to a point that his high-90s fastball and power slider can be consistent weapons. It's not clear what Tampa's plans for him are yet, and he may only be up to make a spot start ahead of the All-Star break, but Taj Bradley has options remaining and a 7.00 ERA over his last six starts, and you can't rule out the Rays dealing a pending free agent like Zack Littell by the trade deadline, or even selling high on someone like Drew Rasmussen, who has two years of team control after 2025. It's kind of their thing as a franchise. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team AL: $11

Jonathan Cannon, White Sox: A lower-back strain cost Cannon most of June, but he's looked decent in two starts since coming off the IL, giving up three runs over 8.1 innings with a 5:5 K:BB. The 24-year-old righty offers little upside, but his spot in the rotation seems fairly secure. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $3

Joey Cantillo, Guardians: The Luis L. Ortiz situation created an immediate vacancy in the Cleveland rotation which Cantillo will get the first crack at filling, assuming he doesn't throw any suspicious first-pitch balls to lead off innings too. The 25-year-old southpaw lasted 68 pitches against the Cubs on Thursday with good results, and his overall numbers in the majors this year have been solid, so there's upside here if you're fishing for some. Cantillo also lands in a two-step this week, with road outings against the Astros and White Sox, so he could pay quick dividends. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $3; 12-team AL: $7

Dietrich Enns, Tigers: Enns was a nice story when he made his first big-league appearance since 2021 on June 26 and blanked the A's over five innings, but the bloom came off the rose quickly when he had to make another start Thursday and got rocked by the Nats. The 34-year-old lefty is still in the rotation for the moment, but it wouldn't be surprising if Detroit swaps him out for Keider Montero. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Logan Evans, Mariners: Seattle decided Wednesday that having Emerson Hancock give up 16 runs in 15 innings over his last three starts was bad actually, and cycled Evans back in as the team's fifth starter. The 24-year-old right-hander blanked the Royals over 5.2 innings in his return to the majors, and while he doesn't offer much strikeout upside, a 2.98 ERA over his first 45.2 big-league innings is useful on just about any fantasy roster. He's a better streaming stash than short-term fantasy option though – he's lined up for a trip to Yankee Stadium in his last start before the All-Star break. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $3; 12-team AL: $7

Cam Schlittler, Yankees: Schlittler, whose name is an absolute land mine for broadcasters everywhere, has had a breakout campaign in the high minors, posting a 2.82 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 99:26 K:BB over 76.2 innings between Double-A and Triple-A, and with Clarke Schmidt seemingly headed for Tommy John surgery, the 24-year-old righty is set to make his big-league debut this week. He's a tall drink of water at 6-foot-6 who has tweaked his delivery over the last year or so to get more extension and make better use of those long levers, and his best pitch is a mid-90s fastball with good life that he can pump up to 98 or so when necessary. He's still working on his arsenal around the heater, but he's got a good curve and decent slider, and Schlittler has been working on a splitter, which just feels a little on the nose. There's real upside here, and a potentially long runway, as Luis Gil won't be ready to go until at least the end of the month and Ryan Yarbrough isn't throwing yet. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team AL: $9

Brandon Young, Orioles: The 26-year-old righty got pressed back into duty this past week with Cade Povich and Zach Eflin both on the shelf, and Young once again failed to complete five innings. He's got a back-of-the-rotation arsenal that can get by when his command holds up, but 11 walks in his first 16.2 big-league innings won't cut it. Young lines up for a two-start week heading into the break, at home against the Mets and Marlins, so if you're feeling frisky he might be worth a roll of the dice based on his Triple-A numbers this year. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team AL: $3

Other two-start options, Mon-Sun (12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team AL: $1)

Via RotoWire's Probable Pitchers grid

Sean Burke, White Sox (vs. TOR, vs. CLE)

Noah Cameron, Royals (vs. PIT, vs. NYM)

Aaron Civale, White Sox (vs. TOR, vs. CLE)

Richard Fitts, Red Sox (vs. COL, vs. TB)

Jose Soriano, Angels (vs. TEX, vs. ARI)

Jeffrey Springs, Athletics (vs. ATL, vs. TOR)

Simeon Woods Richardson, Twins (vs. CHC, vs. PIT)

Relief Pitcher

Jacob Latz, Rangers: Latz is emerging as an effective swingman for Texas, working two-plus innings in six of his last seven appearances and compiling a 2.70 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 21:9 K:BB over 23.1 frames. Bulk Ks with an occasional win or three-inning save can help stabilize a deep-league staff, providing a better floor than a volatile starter on a bad team – and usually coming cheaper, too. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Jack Perkins, Athletics: Speaking of three-inning saves, Perkins has two of them now, as the Sacramento Exiles continue to develop the 25-year-old right-hander out of the bullpen until a rotation spot opens up – something that should happen by the trade deadline, at the latest. If you have a bench spot to churn for a high-upside arm, he needs to be a priority target – Perkins' 1.93 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 10:2 K:BB through his first 9.1 big-league innings aren't a fluke, as he's complementing his 96.3 mph average fastball with a sweeper