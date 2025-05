The Pirates optioned Peguero to Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday.

He'll give up his spot on the Pirates' 26-man roster to infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa (hamstring), who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. After being called up from Triple-A on May 2, Peguero appeared in four games for Pittsburgh and went 2-for-9 with three strikeouts.