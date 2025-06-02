Mark Vientos Injury: Appears to hurt hamstring

Vientos looked to injure his right hamstring during the 10th inning of Monday's game against the Dodgers, Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News reports.

Vientos didn't make it far out of the batter's box on a groundout in the top half of the 10th, and he was seen grabbing his right hamstring as he walked gingerly to the dugout. He was manning the DH spot, so he didn't need to play the field in the bottom half of the inning, but it looked as though the Mets would've removed him if the game had continued beyond the 10th frame. Vientos is presumably headed for further testing to determine the extent of the injury.