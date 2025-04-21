Fantasy Baseball
Ryan Kreidler headshot

Ryan Kreidler News: Optioned to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 21, 2025 at 12:46pm

The Tigers optioned Kreidler to Triple-A Toledo on Monday.

Kreidler has served as the Tigers' primary center fielder this season while Parker Meadows (shoulder) is shelved, but his playing time had dipped recently and the club has now elected to replace him on the roster. Javier Baez is drawing his first career start in center field Monday and Riley Greene will also be used at the position as Meadows continues to work his way back.

Ryan Kreidler
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
