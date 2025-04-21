Ryan Kreidler News: Optioned to Triple-A

The Tigers optioned Kreidler to Triple-A Toledo on Monday.

Kreidler has served as the Tigers' primary center fielder this season while Parker Meadows (shoulder) is shelved, but his playing time had dipped recently and the club has now elected to replace him on the roster. Javier Baez is drawing his first career start in center field Monday and Riley Greene will also be used at the position as Meadows continues to work his way back.