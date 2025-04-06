Santiago Espinal News: Gets another start at second base

Espinal started at second base and went 2-for-5 with a double and two runs scored in Saturday's 11-7 win over the Brewers.

Espinal filled in at second base after Matt McLain (hamstring) was a late scratch. It was the second straight start at the keystone for Espinal, who is 6-for-21 with two walks and two runs scored through seven games. McLain may also be held out of Sunday's lineup, per a report from Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer.