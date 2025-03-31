Fantasy Baseball
Stuart Fairchild headshot

Stuart Fairchild News: Traded to Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Atlanta acquired Fairchild from the Reds on Monday in exchange for cash considerations, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Fairchild had been designated for assignment and will now join a new 40-man roster. The 29-year-old is a career .224/.308/.389 hitter over parts of four big-league seasos. He is out of minor-league options, so Fairchild will report to the major-league club.

Stuart Fairchild
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
