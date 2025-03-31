Stuart Fairchild News: Traded to Atlanta

Atlanta acquired Fairchild from the Reds on Monday in exchange for cash considerations, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Fairchild had been designated for assignment and will now join a new 40-man roster. The 29-year-old is a career .224/.308/.389 hitter over parts of four big-league seasos. He is out of minor-league options, so Fairchild will report to the major-league club.