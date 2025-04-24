Fantasy Baseball
Tony Gonsolin Injury: Likely to join Dodgers next week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2025 at 8:23pm

Gonsolin (back) is likely to join the Dodgers next week after allowing two runs in five innings Wednesday in his fourth rehab start for Triple-A Oklahoma City, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Dodgers are likely to need a starting pitcher or two the next week with no designated fifth starter currently on the roster. With Blake Snell (shoulder) shut down from throwing, there's a decent chance Gonsolin could stay in the rotation if he makes a strong impression. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts had said he wanted the 30-year-old right-hander to pitch into the fifth inning before being activated from the injured list.

