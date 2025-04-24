Tony Gonsolin Injury: Likely to join Dodgers next week
Gonsolin (back) is likely to join the Dodgers next week after allowing two runs in five innings Wednesday in his fourth rehab start for Triple-A Oklahoma City, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The Dodgers are likely to need a starting pitcher or two the next week with no designated fifth starter currently on the roster. With Blake Snell (shoulder) shut down from throwing, there's a decent chance Gonsolin could stay in the rotation if he makes a strong impression. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts had said he wanted the 30-year-old right-hander to pitch into the fifth inning before being activated from the injured list.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now