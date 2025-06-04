This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

Every team will remain in action Wednesday, though some day games will start to mix in. The day begins with a three-game slate that kicks off at 12:10 pm ET, but our focus will be on the 10-game main slate that begins at 7:10 pm ET.

Pitchers

It's not a particularly strong day for pitching options, so it's a reasonable choice to pay down to the middle tiers in both SP spots. For those that still want to pay up, Nick Pivetta ($10,000) would my choice. He has inferior skills compared to Chris Sale but has a significant matchup advantage as he draws the Giants as opposed to the Diamondbacks for Sale.

Kyle Harrison ($8,300) is on the opposite side of the matchup against Pivetta, but his 28.6 percent strikeout rate nearly matches Pivetta. He's also fully stretched out after shifting from relief to a starting role, completing five innings his last time out. Harrison is a bet on ceiling, while Clarke Schmidt ($8,200) provides a more consistent and safe floor. In six starts since April 27, he has at least 12.7 DK points and has topped 18 DK points on three occasions. A matchup against the Guardians is pretty much as middle of the road as it gets.

Moving down another tier in pricing, we get to Zebby Matthews ($7,700). After a shaky first outing, he's delivered subsequent performances of 19.4 and 17.6 DK points. He draws the A's in Sacramento, with the venue/location being the primary points of concern.

The punt option of the day is Emerson Hancock ($6,500). He has between 10.3 and 13 DK points in his last three starts and faces a Baltimore lineup that has struck out at a 24.5 percent clip (seventh-highest in the league) in the last 30 days.

Top Hitters

Shane Baz has suppressed runs at a decent rate in his recent starts, but his struggles with the long ball have been consistent. He has allowed at least one home run in six straight starts and multiple on three occasions in that span. That makes Wyatt Langford ($4,800) a solid option to consider.

Tony Gonsolin got off to a hot start to the year but has since allowed 13 earned runs in his last 15 innings while giving up six homers in that span. The Mets are a stackable offense, but it's also possible to use one-offs such as Pete Alonso ($5,100) and Francisco Lindor ($5,600).

Value Bats

The Twins-Athletics matchup should be a good offensive environment and also offers solid value options. Ryan Jeffers ($3,700) has hit first or second in the lineup lefties, and the A's are projected to start Jacob Lopez. Other cheap options on the Twins include Willi Castro ($3,200), Carlos Correa ($3,700) and even Royce Lewis ($3,000).

The A's will square off against Sean Newcomb. The options aren't quite as plentiful on their side of things, but Luis Urias ($3,200) stands out.

Stacks to Consider

Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox (Jared Shuster): Parker Meadows ($4,200), Gleyber Torres ($4,600), Riley Greene ($4,700)

The Tigers have an exciting lineup that is capable of putting up crooked numbers and face an interesting pitcher in Shuster. He has only a 15.5 percent strikeout rate for the season paired with a 1.77 WHIP and 6.14 ERA. In a somewhat shocking twist, Shuster has yet to give up a home run, but that's not enough to deter a Tigers stack.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Texas Rangers (Kumar Rocker): Josh Lowe ($5,100), Brandon Lowe ($4,800), Yandy Diaz ($3,600)

We've already highlighted the Rangers' favorable matchup, but it's fair to expect fireworks on both sides of this game. Rocker is returning from the injured list Wednesday and has struggled to a 1.75 WHIP paired with a 12.3 percent barrel rate this season. Perhaps surprisingly, the Rays have maintained a .361 wOBA across the last 14 days.

