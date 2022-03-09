Yahoo DFS Basketball: Wednesday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

The NBA is poised for a wild Wednesday with 12 games on the schedule. There are some exciting matchups amongst them, including the Heat hosting the Suns. The Bucks will also take the floor when they play the Hawks, who are coming off of a disappointing overtime loss at the hands of the Pistons on Monday.

The floundering Bulls, who are on a five-game losing streak, will try to right the ship when they face the Pistons in Detroit. Getting a win might not be that easy, though, since the Bulls are only 15-16 on the road and the Pistons are 6-2 over their last eight games. The Lakers, who are in danger of falling to the 10th seed in the Western Conference, will try and get a win on the road when they play the Rockets.

With so many players to consider on Yahoo, let's try to narrow down the options by highlighting some players to consider for your lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARDS

De'Aaron Fox, SAC vs. DEN ($35): Although the Kings have been struggling lately, it's not because of a lack of production from Fox. He's been red-hot down the stretch, scoring at least 40.7 Yahoo points in six of the last eight games. During that eight-game stretch, he averaged 28.4 points, 21.3 shot attempts and 39 minutes per game, each of which is significant increases from his season averages of 22.5 points, 18.0 shot attempts and 35 minutes per game. With Tyrese Haliburton no longer in the picture, expect Fox to remain busy.

Donte DiVincenzo, SAC vs. DEN ($11): While he wasn't the biggest name that the Kings brought in at the trade deadline, DiVincenzo has averaged 25 minutes across 19 games with his new squad. While his scoring upside is limited, he's still provided at least 24.6 Yahoo points in five straight games because of his ability to contribute in multiple areas. At near the minimum salary, he's an intriguing tournament option.

Guard to Avoid

Kyle Lowry, MIA vs. PHO ($23): Lowry has missed a lot of time this season while tending to a personal matter, most recently sitting out four consecutive games. He made his return Monday against the Rockets, but he went scoreless across 32 minutes. He attempted only three shots, and his 18.6 percent usage rate would be his lowest mark since the 2010-11 season. There are plenty of viable guard options for such a packed slate, so taking a chance on Lowry being extra aggressive against one of the best defensive teams in the league might not be a good idea.

FORWARDS

Jayson Tatum, BOS at CHA ($44): Tatum absolutely demolished the Nets on Sunday, scoring 54 points across 41 minutes. He attempted 30 shots from the field and 17 free-throws, which was the main reason for his success. He's jacked up at least 25 shots in three straight games, boosting his usage rate to 32.2 percent for the season. Add his usage rate to the Hornets playing at the second-fastest pace in the league and the sky is the limit for Tatum here.

Marvin Bagley III, SAC vs. CHI ($16): The Pistons' logjam up front has lessened a bit with the news that Isaiah Stewart (knee) is going to be out for at least a week. Bagley ended up playing 36 minutes Monday after Stewart went down against the Hawks, posting 19 points, 10 rebounds, two steals and a block along the way. The Bulls' defense has collapsed down the stretch, leaving them to now sport the 10th-worst defensive rating in the league. At this cheap salary, the likelihood for added minutes could lead Bagley to provide value.

Forward to Avoid

Keldon Johnson, SA vs. TOR ($22): The last five games are a microcosm of what you get with Johnson. He scored at least 32 points two times during that stretch, but he failed to top 13 points in any of the three other games. In one game, he finished with a paltry two points. His salary doesn't come at much of a discount, so taking a chance on his inconsistent play might not be a wise move, especially with so many other viable options for this packed evening.

CENTERS

Nikola Jokic, DEN at SAC ($56): Not much of an argument needs to be made to deploy Jokic in DFS. He has recorded a triple-double in three of his last five games, lifting him to averages of 25.9 points, 13.8 rebounds and 8.1 assists for the season. Across three previous meetings with the Kings, he's posted 25.3 points, 10.7 rebounds and 9.0 assists per game.

Trendon Watford, POR at UTA ($15): This isn't exactly a great matchup considering how tough the Jazz can be on the defensive end, especially in the paint. However, Watford is still likely to play a lot, given that the Blazers don't really have much of a choice given the lack of depth on their roster. He's logged at last 30 minutes in three straight games, which helped him score at least 33.4 Yahoo points two times.

Center to Avoid

Rudy Gobert, UTA vs. POR ($35): Gobert could destroy the Blazers' frontcourt. Watford, Drew Eubanks and Greg Brown don't exactly offer up a ton of resistance. The problem is, this game has blowout written all over it. That means we might not see much of Gobert in the fourth quarter. Fading him might actually be the way to go.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.