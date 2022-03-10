RotoWire Partners
Handicapping the NBA: Thursday Picks

Written by 
Joe Bartel 
Alex Barutha 
March 10, 2022

This article is part of our Handicapping the NBA series.

Alex Barutha

Nets at 76ers under 236.0 points (-110)FanDuel, 4:14 PM CT

This game will be supercharged with drama and energy, and I think that'll result in a playoff atmosphere. When that's expected, I lean towards unders, as I think nerves on offense will result in more missed shots, plus teams play more intense defense.

Joe Bartel

Kevon Looney under 0.5 turnovers (+180) DraftKings Sportsbook, 11:00 AM CT
Moses Moody under 0.5 turnovers (+120)

There are just two games on Thursday's slate, but thankfully they're both good ones. I know all the eyeballs will be on the drama-filled game between PHI/BRO, but I actually thought there was a bit of value in both of these bets for the later contest. Looney likely will play enough minutes where a turnover is certainly in play, but given the odds, I think it's worth putting a little something down in the event the Warriors opt to contain Nikola Jokic by some other means.

Moody's prop is inexplicable to me. Yes, he's played 30-plus minutes in back-to-back nights, but with a number of bench bodies back for the Warriors, it's hard to imagine the rookie once again seeing that sort of playing time. Over the last 14 games, he's averaging 19.9 minutes but just 0.6 turnovers. I'll gladly take that action in what should be a competitive game from both sides.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Joe Bartel
Joe Bartel
Joe Bartel is RotoWire's Operations Specialist and football contributor among many other things. When not at the office, he's probably playing a variety of Gen 4 console games or rooting on his beloved Green Bay Packers.
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's NBA Assistant Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, DraftKings Live and other platforms. Vince Carter and Alex both first dunked during their respective sophomore years of high school.
