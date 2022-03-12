FanDuel NBA: Saturday Value Plays

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

Our seven-game slate for Saturday starts a little later in the day, with the first game tipping off at 8:00 p.m. ET. The last game tips off two hours later, so you'll have very little time for late swaps.

SLATE OVERVIEW

CHI (-2.5) vs. CLE O/U: 220.5

MIA (-5.5) vs. MIN O/U: 225

SAS (-5.5) vs. IND O/U: 235

GSW (-1.5) vs. MIL O/U: 232

DEN (-5.5) vs. TOR O/U: 225.5

UTA (-10) vs. SAC O/U: 231.5

WAS (-7.5) @ POR O/U: 219

Although we have several elite players to choose from, I think balance in the 7-8k range may be the name of the game on this slate. The player pool has very few obvious low-cost options, so pay special attention to what's available in the injury section. Most spots below $5000 in the player pool aren't all that great

INJURIES

CLE Jarrett Allen (finger) - OUT

CLE Caris LeVert (foot) - OUT

It goes without saying that Evan Mobley ($8,800) is your unquestioned best pivot for Allen. Although a host of players are filling in for LeVert, the majority of his output seems to be absorbed by Lauri Markkanen ($6,500) at present.

CHI Zach LaVine (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

CHI Nikola Vucevic (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE

Although LaVine didn't practice Friday, he's the more likely of the two to find a way back onto the court Saturday. If he can't go, give a slight boost to Coby White ($5,300). Tristan Thompson ($3,900) would remain the key pivot in the event of a Vucevic absence.

IND Malcolm Brogdon (concussion) - OUT

There are also some role players out in this game, but this isn't a spot I am particularly fond of. Obviously, Tyrese Haliburton ($8,300) will get the bulk of the work in the backcourt.

DEN Will Barton (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

DEN Aaron Gordon (foot) - QUESTIONABLE

Austin Rivers ($3,900) will start for Barton if he can't go. Davon Reed ($3,700) was an intriguing start for the Nuggets in place of Gordon recently, but I like Jeff Green ($4,000) a bit better in the spot, assuming Gordon's absence.

UTA Bojan Bogdanovic (leg) - QUESTIONABLE

Bogdanovic has been on fire recently, but Utah has the depth to account for his potential absence. Danuel House ($3,500) is the cheapest and best pivot in this spot.

POR Jusuf Nurkic (foot) - OUT

POR Anfernee Simons (quad) - OUT

POR Justise Winslow (Achilles) - OUT

The situation in Portland's frontcourt has been a bit jumbled, with a few different players vying for time. Brandon Williams ($4,900) is an excellent pivot for Simons, however.

ELITE PLAYERS

Dejounte Murray ($10,800) is expensive, but he's been virtually unstoppable recently. Against Indiana, another huge number is probable. He's averaged 25.5 points, 8.7 rebounds and 8.2 assists over his past six games, and although he only grabbed 30 FP in his previous tangle with the Pacers, that was back in November. He hasn't gone below 54 FP in the last two games.

Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,800) will be in a hotly-contested game versus the Warriors, and this is just the kind of spot where he can thrive, especially considering the Warriors' current issues in the frontcourt. DeMar DeRozan ($9,600) has slipped back below 10k, and the potential absence of Zach LaVine would persuade me to up his exposure tonight.

We've already mentioned Mobley and Haliburton in this range, but there are a few more players above $8000 that you have to consider, with Pascal Siakam ($8,200) at the forefront of that list. Back in February, he had one of his best games of the season with 61.5 FDFP against Denver. The game script is virtually identical, so I see no reason to doubt the big man in this spot. Donovan Mitchell ($8,100), Domantas Sabonis ($8,400) and Jimmy Butler ($8,000) round out my list of spend-up options for Saturday.

EXPECTED CHALK AND CORE TARGETS

Khris Middleton, MIL ($7,700) @ GSW

We have Middleton projected for 38 FP against the Warriors, which perfectly fits his salary. He's beaten that number in three straight games, and he had 40.5 FDFP on his lone matchup against the Warriors.

Rudy Gobert, UTA ($7,500) vs. SAC

Gobert is still at an excellent salary despite a slight increase over the past week. Domantas Sabonis will wreak havoc inside, but it won't keep Gobert from sniffing another double-double. He has hit that mark in eight of his last nine games. Although the Kings' frontcourt makeup is different now, he scored very well in his previous two matchups against Sacramento. Double-doubles are great, but Gobert's shot volume is the key to an elite number.

TORONTO STARTERS @ DEN

We've already mentioned Siakam, but Fred VanVleet ($7,600), Scottie Barnes ($7,400) and Gary Trent ($6,000) also registered well in my projections for Saturday. Siakam's recency with Denver is phenomenal, but the absence of OG Anunoby has definitely opened up some production windows for everyone else. The O/U of their last game against the Nuggets was 219, a narrow 110-109 loss, and all of these players beat projections in that contest. I don't endorse a full stack, but it's safe to pair Siakam with another Raptor, or combine two lower-salaried players.

Jakob Poeltl, SAS ($7,100) vs. IND

Unlike football, stacks are an uncommon practice in basketball, but you can sometimes find a good correlation for points and assists between guards and big men. It's one reason why I like a Murray/Poeltl stack, especially in a spot where coach Gregg Popovich's home appearances draw to a close. It's a lost season for the Spurs, and I have no doubt that they'll be digging deeper into their roster soon, but we still have a few games left to target their best players. Indiana is still trying to figure out how to run without Sabonis, and Poeltl should be able to take advantage.

Also consider: Bobby Portis, MIL ($6,900) @ GSW, Kristaps Porzingis, WAS ($6,500) @ POR

VALUE PLAYS

As always, refer back to the injury section for excellent low-priced targets. My favorite target from that section is Brandon Williams. Unfortunately, we don't have many low-cost boom options, so Williams and a couple of other budget plays above may need to be included in your lineups if you elect to load up on elite players.

Klay Thompson ($6,000) and Andrew Wiggins ($6,400), GS vs. MIL

We have excellent salaries for the Warriors' second and third-best scoring options, and they'll need to be at the top of their game in a tough matchup against the Bucks. Vegas thinks this is one of the highest-scoring matches on the slate, and Stephen Curry certainly can't get his squad over the top by himself. Both of these players depend heavily on shot volume, although you can usually get a decent rebound from Wiggins. His line balance makes him a slightly more favorable option, but I think both players have an excellent chance of beating their projections.

Isaiah Jackson, IND ($5,500) @ SAS

Since taking over the starting role, Jackson has averaged 11.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and a whopping 2.9 blocks per game. He's the team's best chance to fend off the Spurs inside, and although I wish he had dual eligibility, his PF designation frees up FanDuel's sole C position. Jalen Smith ($5,900) will also contribute in the paint.

Also consider: Mike Conley, UTA ($5,100) vs. SAC

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.