DraftKings NBA: Tuesday Cheat Sheet

Slate Overview

MEM (-7.5) at IND, O/U:

BKN (-9.5) at ORL, O/U: 231.5

DET at MIA (-13), O/U: 216.5

PHX (-5.5) at NOP, O/U: 225

The Nets have a favorable matchup against the Magic, and their stars are likely to come up big to lead the way.

The Heat are heavy favorites against the Pistons, but Detroit will not back down and provides some great selections in the lower-mid and value price range.

The Suns-Pelicans should be a high-scoring and competitive game. Both sides are missing a couple of key players, which will force others to step up, while also opening up a few extra value opportunities.

Injuries to Monitor

MEM - Ja Morant (back): Questionable

Tyus Jones gets the start if Morant is out.

IND - Chris Duarte (toe), Goga Bitadze (foot), Lance Stephenson (ankle), Malcolm Brogdon (concussion): Questionable

Myles Turner (foot): OUT

Isaiah Jackson continues to start in place of Turner. Jalen Smith is up for more playing time if Bitadze is out. Duane Washington will continue to see more opportunity if Duarte and/or Stephenson are out.

BKN - Seth Curry (ankle), Cam Thomas (back): Questionable

LaMarcus Aldridge (hip), Ben Simmons (back): OUT

James Johnson and Nicolas Claxton will get extra responsibility in the frontcourt. Patty Mills and Goran Dragic have to step up if Curry and/or Thomas are out.

ORL - Jalen Suggs (ankle), Gary Harris (knee): Questionable

Terrence Ross and R.J. Hampton will see more action if Suggs and/or Harris are out.

DET - Frank Jackson (back), Hamidou Diallo (finger): OUT

Isaiah Livers is up for extra minutes in the backcourt.

MIA - Caleb Martin (knee): Questionable

Max Strus gets a boost.

PHX - Cameron Johnson (quadriceps), Chris Paul (thumb): OUT

Cameron Payne continues to start in place of Paul, while Aaron Holiday also gets a boost. Torrey Craig and Landry Shamet have to step up without Johnson.

NOP - CJ McCollum (COVID-19): Questionable

Brandon Ingram (hamstring): OUT

Devonte' Graham is expected to start in place of Ingram. Naji Marshall would be up for another start if McCollum remains out.

Elite Players

Guards

Tyrese Haliburton ($9,300)

Haliburton is averaging 19.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 9.4 assists and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games, including two outings in which he topped 50 DK points. Ja Morant (back) is listed as doubtful, which would give Haliburton a significant advantage in his backcourt matchup against the Grizzlies.

Devin Booker ($9,600)

Booker has to continue to step up for the Suns in the absence of Chris Paul. He is averaging 25.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.0 blocks over the last three games and topped 55 DK points twice. He has a favorable matchup against the Pelicans, who are allowing opponents to shoot an average of 46.6 percent from the field.

Forwards/Centers

Jimmy Butler ($8,600)

Butler has an advantageous matchup against the Pistons, who are allowing opponents to shoot an average of 47.4 percent from the field, third worst in the league. He missed the Heat's last game, but Butler is averaging 19.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals over his last 10 games.

Kevin Durant ($11,100)

Durant has an advantage in his matchup against the Magic. He is averaging 32.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.0 steals over the last five games, including one game in which he totaled 77.5 DK points.

Jonas Valanciunas ($8,600)

Valanciunas is averaging 22.0 points and 15.7 rebounds through three games against the Suns this season. He is averaging 17.5 points and 11.4 rebounds over the last 10 games, including one game in which he logged 62.3 DK points.

Expected Chalk

Kyrie Irving ($10,200)

Kyrie has been making the most of every opportunity he gets to step on the court. He's averaging 31.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.8 steals over his last five games. He has a favorable matchup against the Magic, who do a poor job defending the perimeter. They're allowing opponents to shoot an average of 36.2 percent from long range, fifth highest in the league.

Value Picks

Cory Joseph ($4,400)

Joseph has topped 20 DK points in each of his last two games and continues to play big minutes for the Pistons.

Max Strus ($4,400)

Strus is up for added playing time, and he is coming off two consecutive games in which he topped 30 DK points.

Oshae Brissett ($5,000)

Brissett is averaging 11.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists over the last 10 games, and he will continue to play key minutes for the Pacers.

P.J. Tucker ($3,600)

Tucker is averaging 7.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals over the last four games, including two games in which he topped 24 DK points.

Isaiah Stewart ($4,500)

Stewart missed the last three games, but he averaged 8.6 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.4 blocks in the five games prior to his injury.

