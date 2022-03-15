RotoWire Partners
FanDuel Sportsbook: Tuesday NBA Picks

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Nick Whalen 
March 15, 2022

Nick Whalen

Tyrese Haliburton OVER 16.5 points vs. Memphis Grizzlies (-120) – FanDuel Sportsbook, 4PM CT

This number feels a few points too low, and while that does give me some pause, I'll be hammering it tonight – especially if Malcolm Brogdon ends up being ruled out of this game. Haliburton has gone over this number in three straight and in six of his last eight games.

Alex Barutha

Tyrese Haliburton OVER 25.5 points + assists vs. Grizzlies (-128)FanDuel, 4:07 PM CT

Nick inspired me to go back to the well with Haliburton, who I've mentioned multiple times as a play since he was dealt to Indiana. The books seem hesitant to believe what Haliburton is doing is sustainable, but I disagree. As a Pacer, he's averaging 19.6 points and 9.5 assists.

