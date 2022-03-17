Handicapping the NBA: Thursday Picks

This article is part of our Handicapping the NBA series.

Alex Barutha

Cole Anthony over 1.5 threes (-195) vs. Pistons – DraftKings, 2:29 PM CT

Anthony takes nearly half his shots from distance, so it's a relatively safe bet to assume he makes at least two against a poor Pistons defense. Since the All-Star break, he's averaging 2.0 makes per game, and with Jalen Suggs sidelined, there will be even more offense for Anthony.

Nick Whalen

Orlando Magic-Detroit Pistons UNDER 219.0 points – DK Sportsbook, 11:30 AM CT

For a number of reasons, this matchup just screams "under". Key pieces on each side have already been ruled out, while Wendell Carter and Cade Cunningham are very much questionable. Meanwhile, both teams rank 24th or worst in offense over the last 15 games, and they each rank 20th or better in defense. Orlando plays at one of the fastest paces in the league, but Detroit is on the other end of the spectrum, so the pace should settle somewhere in the middle.