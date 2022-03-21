Yahoo DFS Basketball: Monday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

There will be no shortage of action with nine games in the NBA on Monday.

Among the more exciting matchups will be the 76ers hosting the Heat. Injuries could be a factor in that game, though, with Jimmy Butler (ankle) listed as questionable for the Heat and the 76ers playing the second game of a back-to-back set.

The Bulls will be in action against the Raptors in a battle between team jockeying for seeding in the Eastern Conference. The Bulls are expected to welcome back Patrick Williams (wrist), who hasn't appeared in a game since October. That would make them the healthiest that they have been in awhile, with Lonzo Ball (knee) being their only injury of note.

Let's get down to business and highlight some players to consider for your Yahoo lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARDS

Cade Cunningham, DET vs. POR ($31): Cunningham missed two games with an illness before returning Saturday against the Cavaliers. It was a tough matchup against one of the best defensive teams in the league, but he still recorded 15 points, six rebounds, 10 assists, two steals and a block across 36 minutes. He could be in line for an even better performance against a Trail Blazers team that has the second-worst defensive rating in the league.

Goran Dragic, BKN vs. UTA ($14): Another game in Brooklyn means Kyrie Irving will remain sidelined. When Irving is out, Dragic usually receives an expanded role. Across the last three games that Irving missed, Dragic scored at least 25.6 Yahoo points each time. At his cheap salary, he could be worth the risk in tournament play.

Guard to Avoid

Caris LeVert, CLE vs. LAL ($23): LeVert has taken the floor in each of the last four games for the Cavaliers after a nine-game stint on the sidelines due to injury. He's resumed a reserve role, logging 25 minutes or fewer each time. With 27.7 Yahoo points or fewer in six straight games, it's difficult to get excited about his upside.

FORWARDS

Marvin Bagley III, DET vs. POR ($18): After dropping 40 points across 35 minutes against the Cavaliers on Saturday, Jerami Grant (knee) will not take the floor in this game. Bagley replaced him in the starting five when he also sat out Thursday against the Magic, scoring 40.2 Yahoo points across 32 minutes. Add the potential for added playing time to this great matchup and Bagley could provide excellent value.

Jaxson Hayes, NO at CHA ($16): After he wasn't much of a factor earlier in the season, the Pelicans have given Hayes adding playing time down the stretch. He's stepped up with his new opportunity, scoring at least 25.0 Yahoo points in four of the last five games. The Hornets have played at the third-fastest pace in the league, which could afford Hayes with even more opportunities to contribute.

Forward to Avoid

Jayson Tatum, BOS at OKC ($45): This is the second game of a back-to-back set for the Celtics with both games being played on the road. The Thunder are one of the worst teams in the league, so this has blowout written all over it. That could lead to reduced playing time for Tatum, which makes him risky given his hefty salary.

CENTERS

Jonas Valanciunas, NO at CHA ($29): Valanciunas only scored 22.1 Yahoo points when these two teams met less than two weeks ago. Part of the problem was that he only logged 25 minutes in a lopsided loss. CJ McCollum did not play in that matchup, which was part of the reason for the blowout. If the Pelicans can keep this closer, Valanciunas could bounce back in a big way, considering that the Hornets have allowed the most rebounds per game in the league.

Montrezl Harrell, CHA vs. NO ($16): Harrell hasn't received a boost in playing time since being dealt to the Hornets, but he's normally been one to make the most out of limited minutes. Despite only averaging 23 minutes with his new team, he's provided 13.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. If you want to spend down at the position, Harrell's salary makes him someone to at least consider against a Hornets team that has plenty of size up front in Valanciunas, Hayes and Willy Hernangomez.

Center to Avoid

Andre Drummond, BKN vs. UTA ($20): Drummond has been playing well lately, averaging 14.3 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.3 blocks over his last six games. The problem is, he'll have to face one of the best defensive centers in the league in this game when he takes on Rudy Gobert. With Gobert patrolling the paint, the Jazz have allowed the second-fewest rebounds per game.

