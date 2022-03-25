WynnBET Sportsbook: Friday NBA Best Bets

This article is part of our WynnBET Sportsbook series.

Alex Barutha

Joel Embiid over 46.5 points + rebounds + assists (-112) at Clippers – WynnBET, 2 PM CT

The Clippers are essentially packing it in until the play-in, as coach Tyronn Lue said that Nicolas Batum, Marcus Morris and Reggie Jackson will all have their minutes limited down the stretch. In addition to that, the team doesn't have a solution for Embiid, as Ivica Zubac and Isaiah Hartenstein aren't close to the quality of center capable of slowing down the MVP candidate. Earlier in the year, Embiid popped for 40 points, 13 rebounds and six assists against the Clippers.

Ken Crites

I'll take the UNDER on Brandon Williams (G, POR) scoring 18.5 points (-130) – WynnBET, 1:41 PM CT

Portland is a train wreck. And yet, Williams has lost his starting job to veteran Kris Dunn. Versus the Spurs on Wednesday, Williams came off the bench for 25 minutes of run and a paltry seven points. Yes, the Rockets are terrible. But look to Watford, Eubanks and even Elleby to lead the Trail Blazers in scoring.