RotoWire Partners
WynnBET Sportsbook: Friday NBA Best Bets

WynnBET Sportsbook: Friday NBA Best Bets

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Ken "K-Train" Crites 
March 25, 2022

This article is part of our WynnBET Sportsbook series.

Alex Barutha

Joel Embiid over 46.5 points + rebounds + assists (-112) at ClippersWynnBET, 2 PM CT

The Clippers are essentially packing it in until the play-in, as coach Tyronn Lue said that Nicolas Batum, Marcus Morris and Reggie Jackson will all have their minutes limited down the stretch. In addition to that, the team doesn't have a solution for Embiid, as Ivica Zubac and Isaiah Hartenstein aren't close to the quality of center capable of slowing down the MVP candidate. Earlier in the year, Embiid popped for 40 points, 13 rebounds and six assists against the Clippers.

Ken Crites

I'll take the UNDER on Brandon Williams (G, POR) scoring 18.5 points (-130) – WynnBET, 1:41 PM CT

Portland is a train wreck.  And yet, Williams has lost his starting job to veteran Kris Dunn.  Versus the Spurs on Wednesday, Williams came off the bench for 25 minutes of run and a paltry seven points.  Yes, the Rockets are terrible. But look to Watford, Eubanks and even Elleby to lead the Trail Blazers in scoring.

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's NBA Assistant Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, DraftKings Live and other platforms. Vince Carter and Alex both first dunked during their respective sophomore years of high school.
Ken
Ken "K-Train" Crites
An early RotoWire contributor from the 90's, K-Train returns with the grace of Gheorghe Muresan and the wisdom of Joe Gibbs. Tweet @KenCrites or e-mail at ken@rotowire.com. Ken won the FSWA 2014 Humor Article Of The Year award. He's also the 2016 Champion of the prestigious RW NBA Keeper League and the 2019 Champion of the RW NFL Ottoneu Keeper League. Ken still owns a RotoNews shirt.
Fantasy Basketball Podcast: Waiver Wire Week 24, Friday DFS and Latest News
Fantasy Basketball Podcast: Waiver Wire Week 24, Friday DFS and Latest News
NBA Waiver Wire: Best Adds for Championship Week + Schedule Deep Dive
NBA Waiver Wire: Best Adds for Championship Week + Schedule Deep Dive
Yahoo DFS Basketball: Friday Picks
Yahoo DFS Basketball: Friday Picks
DraftKings NBA: Friday Cheat Sheet
DraftKings NBA: Friday Cheat Sheet
FanDuel NBA: Friday Value Plays
FanDuel NBA: Friday Value Plays
NBA Podcast: All-NBA Picks + CP3 is Back, Spo vs. Butler, Re-Evaluating Jordan Poole
NBA Podcast: All-NBA Picks + CP3 is Back, Spo vs. Butler, Re-Evaluating Jordan Poole