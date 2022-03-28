Handicapping the NBA: Monday Picks

This article is part of our Handicapping the NBA series.

Alex Barutha

Nikola Jokic over 55.5 points + rebounds + assists at Hornets (+230) – FanDuel, 3:41 PM CT

Charlotte is a fast-paced, poor defensive team. They allow the fourth-most points per game, second-most rebounds and second-most assists to opponents. Plus, they don't have someone to match up well against Jokic. He already blew the Hornets up for 29 points, 21 rebounds and five assists in 35 minutes earlier in the season. And he has potential for more, as he took 34 shots in that contest. I'm banking on him having another great game and posting more points + rebounds + assists than he did in the previous matchup.

Ken Crites

UNDER 211.5 points on Celtics at Raptors – PointsBet, 1:20 PM CT

The Celtics will be rolling out their bench squad as Jayson Tatum (knee), Jaylon Brown (rest), Al Horford (personal) and Robert Williams (knee) will all miss tonight's game. The Raptors are starting a rusty Fred VanVleet (back from knee issue), OG Anunoby (back from finger problem) and have Gary Trent as a GTD (toe). Both teams have quality defenses when healthy. This is also the second of a B2B for Boston. I expect an ugly, sloppy turnover high game with both teams shooting around 41 percent.